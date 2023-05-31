The Laurel Arts League awarded three local scholars the inaugural Mandy Buchanan Creative Arts Scholarship, a newly established program named in honor of the former LAL member and beloved Laurel artist.
This year’s scholarship winners are Zoe Estacio of West Jones High School, Luis Garcia of Laurel High School and
Anthony Sumrall of Northeast Jones High School.
As a professional artist and arts educator, Buchanan supported many artistic endeavors in the Jones County community. To honor her legacy, the league created this scholarship to be awarded to local seniors who display artistic talent, irrespective of the student’s career plans.
“Mandy mentored many students and helped to instill and foster a love of the arts,” said Lora Adcock, president of the Laurel Arts League. “Through this scholarship, we hope to honor Mandy’s memory and inspire the next generation of artists to pursue their creative passions and share their talents with the world.”
In addition to the Buchanan scholarship, the league also awarded three college scholarships to students majoring in the visual arts. This year’s recipients are Emily Grace Davis of Savannah College of Art and Design, Erin Leist of Samford University and Mackenzie Masters of University of Southern Mississippi.
Laurel Arts League scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants are required to apply via an application and portfolio submission. Information about next year’s scholarship program will be available in late 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.