Laurel High School students made Christmas wishes come true for 19 families this year through its Fellowship of Christian Athletes Christmas party. In the gymnasium last Thursday evening, 50-70 students associated with Laurel High School sports wrapped presents for families in need.
Each year, the FCA picks a group of students from the neighborhood or district who may not be able to have a good Christmas, and we try to find some things to make their Christmas a little bit better, said Marcus Price, Laurel High School head basketball coach.
“We get different organizations and groups from our school to pitch in and give back to these families,” Price said. “This is our first year doing it at Laurel High School; we normally do it at Jones with all of the schools together. I’ve really enjoyed seeing the kids and sponsors getting involved.”
The FCA party was a cumulative effort of the CTE program; Laurel School District Central Office; softball, soccer, basketball, track and soccer teams; and Judah Missionary Baptist Church. Each team had a budget and it varied per family.
Malcom Terrell, a 10th-grade student at Laurel High School and FCA member, said he was helping out to give back to other kids in need for Christmas.
“My parents always raised me to have God in my life, and I always try to take Him everywhere with me, whatever I do,” Terrell said. “It feels good to give back to the kids in the community and give them something to smile about to make them feel better.”
A lot of the kids the FCA is giving to are students within the Laurel School District, said Michael Eubanks, principal of Laurel High School.
“Our goal is to continue to grow, and we want to teach our kids to give back and be a positive impact and influence on other students,” Eubanks said. “Faculty, staff and coaches have helped with this project, and Dr. (Toy) Watts is extremely supportive.”
The students have been engaged in the project and put a lot of effort into the gift giving, Eubanks said.
“They’ve taken ownership of this, and some of the teams have gone shopping together,” Eubanks said. “This is an opportunity for them to grow and helps us increase our presence in the community. Our district is only as strong as our community.”
