Laurel Main Street is now accepting vendor applications for the 2019 Loblolly Festival, which will be in downtown Laurel on Oct. 5.
More than 250 vendor booths made last year the largest festival to date, and several unique vendors have become regulars, including artisanal craftsmen. Loblolly draws large crowds to the downtown area each year, with attendance last year reported as a record-breaking 12,000 festival-goers.
Loblolly supplies vendors with opportunities to grow their businesses through the exposure it provides. An estimated $175,000 in revenue was generated in 2018, and consistent growth has become a hallmark of the event.
Laurel Main Street encourages vendors to apply online at www.laurelmainstreet.com/events/loblolly-festival. Food, Activity, Organization and Arts & Crafts vendors’ applications can all be found under the events tab.
The Loblolly Festival is free to attend and offers a plethora of attractions, such as children’s rides, youth rides, hands-on arts activities at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, as well as the festival, historic tours, live music, the Art on Masonite contest and dozens of food vendors. Downtown merchants will be open to add to the impressive mix of craftsmen and vendors.
Founded in 2007, Laurel Main Street is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown Laurel through preservation and economic growth. It received accreditation from the National Main Street Program and maintains membership with the Mississippi Main Street Association. To learn more about Laurel Main Street, visit www.laurelmainstreet.com.
