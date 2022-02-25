The Laurel Tree Board members were recognized for the work they do when Mayor Johnny Magee read a proclamation observing Feb. 11 as Arbor Day in The City Beautiful at the most recent City Council meeting. Members at the meeting were Cathy Padgett, Sandra Bateman, Carolyn Owen, Cynthia Rahaim and Terri Knight. Other members are Cathy Padgett, Sandy Holifield, Cathy Shanks and Thomas Shows. Trees “increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business area and beautify our community,” the proclamation read, in part. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.