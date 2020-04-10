In the 20-plus years I have written this weekly column, I have covered all manner of topics. In the early days, many of the subjects and themes were awkward and silly, as it took a few years to find my voice. I write a lot about food and the food business and try my best to steer clear of writing about my restaurants, preferring instead to turn people on to other restaurants I have discovered.
In 2011, after spending six months with my wife and two kids traversing Europe, travel became a larger component in my writing. And certainly, over the past two decades, I have written often about parenthood and raising children. Though in all of those years, I have never — even once — written anything political. In the 1,000-plus columns and over 1.1 million words I’ve written, your columnist has never once jumped into the political fray, and I have sometimes gone to great pains not to do so.
It’s not because I don’t love politics. I do. I am a political junkie and love following the pure political process, outside of everyday government and lawmaking. It’s just that one doesn’t come to a food-humor-travel column to gather opinions on the state of the ever-contentious political landscape. I am also a firm believer that no one’s political values have ever been changed by a non-editorial newspaper column, social media post or Hollywood celebrity endorsement. To our core, we believe what we believe. I would imagine small segments of the population have dogmatic epiphanies and jump sides on occasion, but even if I were a political columnist, that wouldn’t be my goal.
The two decades of no-politics-on-these-pages is about to be flushed down the toilet and I am going to shatter my solemn vow never to go political. So, if you’re looking for my grandmother’s chicken casserole recipe, an inside behind-the-scenes look into the restaurant business or dispatches from Italy (where I am actually supposed to be this entire month), you might want to stop here and wait for next week’s column about grilling.
Here we go.
Over the past six decades, Mississippi has been blessed with stout, heavy-duty leadership in Washington, D.C. To have been the poorest state for most of that time, we have elected United States senators who rose to extremely powerful positions in our country and were able to do some amazingly beneficial things, not only for our nation, but for Mississippi.
Sen. James. O. Eastland was the epitome of a power player during his 53-year run in the Senate. Eastland spent more than two decades as the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and for a period was president pro tempore of the Senate.
Sen. John C. Stennis spent more than half of a century in the U.S. Senate. He served as the first chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and also served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and, like Eastland, as president pro tempore of the Senate.
Sen. Trent Lott served as Senate majority leader and minority leader, as well as majority whip and minority whip. My friend, the late great Thad Cochran, a true statesman and as fine an individual as anyone could ever meet, held the purse strings as chairman of the Appropriations Committee and served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee.
Those have all been powerful men in our nation. And I won’t get into policy minutia or where each stood on what issue during any particular moment in our history. Eastland and Stennis were certainly on the wrong side of the civil rights fight early on, but that’s not what this column is about. Not today. Today we will focus on the unprecedented global pandemic that has radically changed our lives and our nation’s economy in a matter of weeks.
It is my opinion that, of all of our powerful Mississippi senators over the past 70 years, none has affected the financial future and stability of the state and the nation as much as Sen. Roger Wicker in his position as the current chairman of the Commerce Committee.
It’s my belief that the past few weeks have given us some of the most monumental challenges this nation has ever faced in our past 240-plus years, and certainly in the Top 5. We might even see a glimmer of light shining through the dark clouds ahead and there’s a possibility that we could be headed to the downhill side of this pandemic. We can only pray that is the case. But without the steady and measured leadership of Wicker, small businesses across this country would have shuttered their doors for good. Small, independent restaurants would have been wiped out. Some statistics show that more than 40 percent would have never returned.
There were four men who crafted the bill that saved hundreds of thousands of small businesses in this country — Sens. Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, Richard Shelby and Wicker. The CARES Act, the largest bill in our nation’s history, threw a lifeline to small businesses that had been shuttered all over the nation. It even gave aid to many businesses that are still thriving through this pandemic.
Small, locally owned and operated independent restaurants account for the majority of the industry. There are more than 500,000 independent restaurants in this country, and places like your hometown café (not corporate chains) employ more than 11 million people. Yet within a matter of three weeks, almost every independent restaurant was forced to close. We did it gladly, out of a patriotic duty to our country and with a strong desire to ensure the health of the American public.
But independent restaurants operate under a unique business model that is tight on cash and short on profit. A few weeks with no revenue will forever shutter most independents. The CARES Act stopped the bleeding. What Congress does next in addressing the precarious comeback of independent restaurants will determine if they exist in the future or are gone for good. I am ever hopeful.
As my one-and-only political column comes to a close, I would, once again, like to thank Sen. Wicker and his amazing staff for all of the hard work they have put in to save independent restaurants and other small businesses in this country.
Onward.
