Pine Ridge pastor balances church, funeral homes, family
After years of serving and encouraging others, Pastor Brandon Wilson is getting a little love in return. Stadiums full of people across the nation are chanting his name in appreciation, and he noticed.
The phenomenon led Wilson to take to Facebook recently and post the question: “Why is everyone cheering me on?”
In a job that is always demanding and sometimes sad, a sense of humor is one of the many endearing qualities the Pine Ridge Baptist Church preacher possesses. That’s evident in person and on social media.
“He can be serious when it’s needed, but he always tries to lighten the mood with his sense of humor,” his wife Carrie said. Wilson is a Laurel native who has been in the ministry for 23 years, eight at Pine Ridge. During his time conducting services at the picturesque little church off Service Road, he’s earned a reputation for his enthusiasm and dedication to preaching the gospel and pushing his congregation to have love for all people. A favorite slogan of his sums it up: “Love God, Love People, Prove It!”
He also serves as funeral director and embalmer for Ellisville Funeral Home and as an assistant at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. He considers his work for the funeral services as an extension of his ministry.
“He will drop whatever he is doing to try to be there for the families that need him,” his wife said.
Some of those call-outs are the most difficult circumstances imaginable — suicides, teen deaths, overdoses — but Wilson knows how to handle them all, said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“He’s always comforting, compassionate and caring to the family,” Carter said. “He’s a wonderful guy. Even in the most tragic situation, he’s good at comforting people. He’s just kind and caring.”
This summer, Wilson earned his certification from the Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service, but his primary focus professionally will continue to be his pastoral duties. In addition, he’s also participating in the intensive community-oriented program Leadership Jones County and will be part of its Class of 2021-22.
The Wilsons have been married 17 years and they have three children — Anna, Leah and Clark. Finding time for family amid all of the other demands isn’t easy, but it’s essential, so they make it happen. The goal is to have three family meals per week and one day every other week “just for the two of us,” Mrs. Wilson said.
They follow the list of priorities provided by a speaker at a marriage conference right after they exchanged vows: God first, spouse second, children third, church/job fourth. That list still adorns Wilson’s desk.
A sweet Father’s Day message from his older daughter Anna showed that family hasn’t been lost in the shuffle: “Thank you for in- spiring me daily, loving me endlessly, and not only are you a great dad to me, but to me, Leah and Clark. We love you so much!”
