Housing Authority plans $40 million project for affordable living
In the next two years, the Laurel Housing Authority plans to redevelop the 34-acre Charity Hospital at the end of North 1st Avenue into a mixed-income residential community that could exceed $40 million.
The development plans include multifamily, single family and retail units, a walking trail, recreational space and green space.
Five acres of the site has been developed into The Palisades that provided 32 apartment units and was a $5 million investment in the community. The remaining 29 acres will provide space for the LHA’s project plans.
The property was donated to the LHA by the City of Laurel and the plans for the development began more than a decade ago, said Ailrick Young Sr., executive director of the LHA.
“We initially tried to acquire the property more than 10 years ago, and we were successful in the property being conveyed to the Housing Authority,” Young said. “But we were unable at the time to secure a development partner to assist us in developing the property in the allocated time frame and it reverted back to the state.
A couple of years ago, the LHA worked with Mayor Johnny Magee and the City of Laurel to have the property conveyed again to the LHA and have development partners in place to assist with the development of the property,” Young said.
The hospital was founded in 1917 and closed in 1989. In 2004, a part of the hospital burned down.
Quadel Consulting and Training, LLC, will develop the master plan for the proposed site, and Quadel Director and Jones County native Demetria Simpson will lead project efforts. The master plan will take about a year to complete and construction would begin 15 months after the planning phase, Young said.
“The funding will come from mostly Mississippi Homecorp Low Income Housing Tax Credit/Housing Trust Funds, Federal Home Loan Bank funds, Department of Housing and Urban Development funds the Laurel Housing Authority receives, and commercial banks loans,” Young said.
On Thursday, LHA had its first Advisory Committee meeting. The advisory committee includes residents from the neighborhood of the proposed site, LHA staff, LHA Board of Commissioners, City of Laurel and surrounding businesses and will support project communication to the community.
The Laurel Housing Authority has several other projects under way including the final phase of construction for 124 two- and three-bedroom apartments at Triangle Homes; final HUD approval phase to redevelop 78 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Beacon Homes; and is in the preliminary stages of repurposing existing buildings into a welcome center at the front of Beacon Homes.
These homes provide affordable housing to Laurel and Jones County residents who are cost-burdened by rent — spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. About 30 percent of Mississippians are cost-burdened by rent. Nearly 63 percent of extremely low-income Mississippians are severely cost-burdened by rent— spending more than 50 percent of their income on housing instead of basic necessities to live. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that there is a shortage of more than 43,000 affordable housing units across the state of Mississippi.
“We currently have over 150 applicants on our waiting list, and many of the individuals who apply for our housing, we believe to be rent burdened,” Young said.
