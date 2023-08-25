A new school year has begun, and that means Friday Night Lights, cheer practices, band competitions, homework and lesson planning. For the Laurel-Jones County Library, August and September mean helping teachers find the resources and materials they need to make this school year successful for the students in their classroom and planning fall programs for our patrons as we anxiously wait for the arrival of cooler weather.

Schools are operating on tight budgets, and many teachers provide materials for their students out of their own pockets. LJCL hopes to help ease the financial burden on our teachers and school districts by offering as many free resources as possible during the school year. We have new Educator cards for our teachers in the Laurel and Jones County public school districts. To get these cards, teachers must bring in a valid government-issued photo, a piece of mail verifying their address and employment verification from the school they work for. The teacher can access our Ellison machine die cuts, laminating, Cricut machine, professional development books and resources, project research materials and the classroom’s beginning reader books with this Educator card.

Ethan Glenn

