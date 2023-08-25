A new school year has begun, and that means Friday Night Lights, cheer practices, band competitions, homework and lesson planning. For the Laurel-Jones County Library, August and September mean helping teachers find the resources and materials they need to make this school year successful for the students in their classroom and planning fall programs for our patrons as we anxiously wait for the arrival of cooler weather.
Schools are operating on tight budgets, and many teachers provide materials for their students out of their own pockets. LJCL hopes to help ease the financial burden on our teachers and school districts by offering as many free resources as possible during the school year. We have new Educator cards for our teachers in the Laurel and Jones County public school districts. To get these cards, teachers must bring in a valid government-issued photo, a piece of mail verifying their address and employment verification from the school they work for. The teacher can access our Ellison machine die cuts, laminating, Cricut machine, professional development books and resources, project research materials and the classroom’s beginning reader books with this Educator card.
Our librarians are trained in research to assist even with the most harrowing questions. We also have the Library of Things, Makerspace/STEAM kits, programming, and items to help educators prepare their classrooms and curriculum.
The library is always looking for ways of partnering with our community. Recently, a local home-school group was searching for a location to set up its materials for easy access to all community members. Placing curriculum items in the library and making them accessible for anyone to use allows families a one-stop shop for educational needs. Therefore, it was decided to house the home-school materials on the second floor of the Laurel library.
Families can access the materials anytime the library is open until 30 minutes before closing. Based on an honor system, the items taken will be used as needed and returned when no longer in use. Rachel Neal, a local home-school parent, says, “Moving the home-school library into the public library is a continuation of the partnership developed between LJCL and our local educational opportunities.”
The Homeschool Library accepts donations for community use.
Although our Summer Reading Programs have wrapped up for this year, the library is continually planning more programming opportunities for its patrons. This fall, we have already scheduled Get Crafty, The Axel Experience, Ed Said, Super Smash Brothers Tournament, Spooky Art and much more!
On the first Saturday of the month at Laurel and the second Saturday in Ellisville, the library hosts a monthly “Get Crafty” event spearheaded by Tech Services Librarian Kari Hutto. Kari loves to knit, crochet and try new crafts in her spare time. Sharing that with our patrons is a favorite time for her. In September, she will teach a knitting basics class on warm fall projects, and in October, she will teach how to make paper mâché masks for Halloween. “Seeing the moment when someone finally gets where they were going wrong with their practice project, you can't help but get excited when they get excited,” she said.
The Axel Experience is happening on Sept. 16, where our favorite furry friend Axel gets to listen to your child read. Axel is a service dog that Ed Meagher has trained. The library started the Axel Experience because studies have shown that children who read aloud in a non-threatening/stress-free environment improve their reading comprehension and fluency (the ability to read accurately and smoothly while simultaneously comprehending the content), test scores and self-confidence.
Karyn Walsh, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library, remembers struggling with reading aloud as a child in school. She would become physically ill when called upon to read even though she had no trouble reading to herself. Just the thought of reading out loud made her lose focus and unable to follow what the teacher was trying to teach at the time. Reading comprehension is directly tied to self-esteem, and giving children a chance to practice their reading skills with a therapy animal like Axel allows them to set their own pace without the judgment or stress of reading in front of others. Adults are even encouraged to read to Axel!
At the end of September, we are excited to partner with Mississippi Public Broadcasting for the Library Literacy Tour featuring Ed Said. A children's “edutainment” project, Ed Said was developed at MPB in 2009 and is about a boy who loves being healthy and coming up with ways to rap and rhyme about it. This free program will be at the Laurel-Jones County Library 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Lastly, you spoke, we listened! The LJCLS is altering its hours to be open for easier access. Starting Sept. 1, the Laurel location will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. Ellisville will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
We hope these new hours will allow you to check out all the items and programs we have going on at your library system!
Next time you are looking for something to do, stop in at the library and let us help you find what you are looking for and tell you about the events we have coming up. We hope that all the teachers and students have a fantastic school year and know that the library has an endless source of free, accessible materials to help them succeed and have fun at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.