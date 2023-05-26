Members of the Simply Southern Garden Club placed a plaque at the newly planted Little Gem Magnolia at the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel. Simply Southern Garden Club donated the tree in honor of Dewey Blackledge, husband of member Mary Jo Blackledge.
