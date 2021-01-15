The Laurel Little Theatre will present its first performance of the 2021 season with “Doublewide, Texas,” which begins on Friday and will run for two weekends.
Evening performances will be Jan. 22-23 and Jan. 29-30 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees on Jan. 24 and 31 at 2 p.m. The LLT reservation line is now open and answers 24 hours a day at 601-428-0140.
Limited audiences under 50 percent capacity with marked off rows and an empty seat between each couple/family, masks (LLT asks that you “bring your own, please!”) and distancing requirements will be put in place due to COVID-19. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door and those with visible illness, coughs and sneezing will not be admitted. The theater will undergo hydrostatic disinfectant cleaning before each performance.
“Doublewide, Texas” tells the story of the residents of the smallest trailer park in Texas – just four doublewides – who are thrown for a loop when they find out their nearby town is going to annex them. They decide they should just go on and secede from the state of Texas.
The show is appropriate for all ages, but is really for adults and older students. Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket.
For information on season tickets or any other questions, you can mail
