As the COVID-19 pandemic threw the country into a lockdown followed by strict mandates for businesses, many couples had tough decisions to make. Love, though, can never be canceled. These two couples took COVID-19 in stride, then made the most of it.
Courtney and Michael McGowen
Wedding date: July 18, 2020
Venue: YWCO in Laurel
"Our original wedding date was April 18. We got caught in the pandemic and ended up having to postpone and reschedule our date. During that time, the COVID-19 virus was freshly known about and things were beginning to shut down causing us to think of a Plan B while still trying to be safe. Even though we had to reschedule, it was well worth the wait! Everything turned out better than we expected." — The McGowens
Cody and Hannah Carvo
Wedding date: March 21, 2020
Original venue: Private plantation
"We planned our wedding to be at a family plantation-style home with land. The week of our wedding was the week when the shelter-in-place order was to go into action. Two days before the wedding, the venue was changed to my parents' home, because the owners of the original venue were fragile in health. A total of 120 guests was reduced to 60 and the destination changed, but it was the most beautiful and fun wedding. I would not trade it for anything." — The Carvos
