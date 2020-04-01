Initiative calls for creating a contact list of elders to check on in the community
The Laurel Police Department is hoping to have some senior moments.
To submit a name for the LPD’s senior contact list, call 601-399-4440:
• Chief Cox, ext. 132
• Administrative Assistant Pickering, ext. 137
• Victims’ Advocate Cooper, ext. 138
• Capt. Reed, ext. 133
• Capt. Caraway, ext. 143
The department is launching a public outreach initiative, The Senior Citizens’ Initiative, to support older residents who don’t have anyone to check in on them regularly, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“This has been in the planning stage for a while, but now seems to be the perfect time to kick it off,” he said.
The plan is for people in the public to submit the name, address and telephone number of senior citizens in the community who may not have family nearby to regularly check on them. Officers will then call them twice a month and go by their residence once a month.
“They may be having a problem that we can fix or we can direct them to someone who can help,” Cox said. “We want to make sure their needs are being met.”
The plan is to build a database of people to check on, then officers and LPD staff members will do the checks routinely.
“We may have four people participate, we may have 40 … I just don’t know,” Cox said.
He was compelled to reach out after he and Capt. Shannon Caraway spoke at the Senior Center and because of the “tremendous success” of the regular “Coffee With a Cop” sessions.
Participants will feel as if they have “their own personal police officer,” Cox said.
Home check-ins can be done remotely or “through a door,” while efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus are ongoing, he said. Because of the particular threat the illness poses to the elderly, people should be checking on them regularly.
“The timing of this is good,” Cox said.
