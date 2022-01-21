Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will present “Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar,” a touring exhibition that celebrates the artistic development of the guitar. The exhibit will be on view in the LRMA Lower Level Galleries starting Tuesday and run through April 16.
Developed by The National GUITAR Museum, it features 40 objects, ranging from the intricately inlaid Moorish oud and 6-foot-long Renaissance theorbo on to the modern Italian design of the Eko and transparent acrylic body of California’s BC Rich guitars. Spanning centuries of design and craftsmanship, the exhibition takes visitors through the history of an object that is one of the most recognizable items on the planet.
The “Medieval To Metal” exhibition also includes life-size photorealistic illustrations of historically important guitar designs from noted artist Gerard Huerta, and 20 photographs of acclaimed musicians and their guitars from Neil Zlozower, a premier concert photographers.
LRMA has planned an extensive schedule of programs and music throughout the 12 weeks of the exhibition. For more information, visit www.LRMA.org.
