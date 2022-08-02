This Mississippi heat has us wanting to eat light and healthy this month. Therefore, we took the safest route with grilled chicken salads. Our judging was based on price range, portion size, variety of toppings, salad mix and chicken.
320 Fifth Street was definitely a delightful surprise, considering it is best known for drinks. For less than $10, you can get a succulent salad with a variety of toppings, including pecans, cranberries and grilled chicken. The addition of pecans gave this salad the perfect crunchy bite.
In a very close second, Edgar’s salad will definitely not disappoint. The portion size was large and had the largest variety of toppings. From avocado, egg, onion, tomato, bacon bits and chicken, you are sure to get a different flavor with each bite you take! While we were not fans of the bleu cheese, the homemade ranch dressing kept us coming back for more.
If you’ve read our previous columns, you know how Garcia’s is one of the best. So it should not come as a surprise to anyone that its salad ranks in the Top 3. While the picture might not do it justice, the perfectly grilled chicken and homemade ranch dressing speak for themselves. For $8 and change, you cannot go wrong with a salad from Garcia’s.
Another deserving salad is served at Premier Sports. This salad is less than $10 and is the perfect blend of toppings, including cranberries, egg, cucumber and onion. You are sure to be satisfied with chicken in almost every bite!
Although Café La Fleur and Vic’s may be at the bottom of our rankings, they are both worthy of a visit. You will not be disappointed by any of these locations if you are wanting to eat on the lighter side.
Be sure to check out our column next month as we dive into the best French fries Jones County has to offer!
