This Mississippi heat has us wanting to eat light and healthy this month. Therefore, we took the safest route with grilled chicken salads. Our judging was based on price range, portion size, variety of toppings, salad mix and chicken.  

320 Fifth Street was definitely a delightful surprise, considering it is best known for drinks. For less than $10, you can get a succulent salad with a variety of toppings, including pecans, cranberries and grilled chicken. The addition of pecans gave this salad the perfect crunchy bite. 

