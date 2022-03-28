Jeanne Lewis Childers and Mac Chamblee of Laurel are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming nuptials of their son Mackenzie Chamblee to Cecilia Rose Akin of Jonesboro, La.
Cecilia’s parents are Laura Shows Kennard and Derrek Kennard, who are also residents of Jonesboro.
The wedding will be Saturday, April, 2, 2022, at Jonesboro Church of Christ. The couple will reside in Jonesboro, where they both work as school teachers for the Jackson Parish School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.