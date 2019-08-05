The Magnolia Cruisers made a donation of $9,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the proceeds from their annual car show in March. The Magnolia Cruiser, which have been in existence for more than 20 years, have sponsored 30 sick children and their families — primarily from Jones, Jasper, Covington and Wayne counties — to fulfill their wishes over the years. From left, car club President Gary Crocker, car show Chairman Danny Shows and car club Treasurer Will Patterson present the check top Shellie Moses of the Make-A-Wish Foundation at R&A’s French Quarter Grill in Ellisville. The club’s vice president is David Barry and the secretary is Brenda English. More than a dozen donors were there for the presentation. The Cruisers consist of 35 members who own antique vehicles, muscle cars, custom-built vehicles, rat rods and other types of vehicles. They meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month from September to May at the Pleasant Ridge Community Center, which is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 84 and Highway 29. From June to August, the club has a “cruise inn” at various locations, typically every third Saturday. The club is a Christian-based and family friendly organization. Anyone with a classic car, regardless of condition, with a desire to assist in a local community effort will be considered for membership. Contact Shows at danny@4-dsolutions.com.
