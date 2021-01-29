With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, you may be stressing on how to celebrate this holiday with your special someone. However, you don’t have to travel outside of Jones County to create the perfect date!
Gift ideas
If you’re truly wanting to spoil your significant other,
Epic Styles (449 North 6th Ave.) is our go-to place. Whether it is a fresh mani and pedi, a new hairdo or a cute pair of earrings, Epic Styles can be your one-stop-shop.
Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a flower delivery. Luckily for you, Doris Tanner’s Flowers Inc. (3635 Sharon Road) has been serving Jones County for over 65 years and has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Be sure to call today to reserve the perfect bouquet for your sweetheart!
Online: www.doristanners.com
When in doubt, buy jewelry from Kux Jewelers (650 North 15th Ave.). From Pandora rings to custom engagement rings,your Valentine will be smitten with her new bling.
Online: kuxjewelers.com
If there is a new man in your life and you’re unsure what to get him, Phillips Building Supply (1104 Highway 15 North) can steer you in the right direction. With its selection of Yeti, Carhartt and Case knives, you will find the best gift!
Online: phillipsbuildingsupply.com.
They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so Shug's Cookie Dough & Candy Bar (435-A North Magnolia St.) has the perfect gift for the man in your life. With endless options of cakes, cookies and chocolate-covered strawberries, you’re sure to make him fall in love.
Want to keep your man smelling good all year long? Then stop by the Cotton Boll (435 N. Magnolia St. Suite B) and pick up some Duke Cannon soap. Don’t worry, the shop even carries products for your bearded fellow.
Experiences
Have you lived in Laurel your whole life and have yet to visit Lauren Rogers Museum of Art (565 North 5th Ave.)? Well, now is the perfect time. Experience your home town like a tourist and stroll the avenues after wandering through the art and history at LRMA.
Online: LRMA.org.
Whether there is one couple or a group date, you cannot strike out by stopping by Country Lanes Entertainment Center (10 Shady Grove Moss Road). With bowling, pool and concessions, your date night (or day) will be full of fun and laughter.
Depending on the weather, nothing says "romance" like a picnic in the park. Surprise your Valentine with a sweet day at the park full of his or her favorite foods. Gardiner Park, Daphne Park and Mason Park are a few of our favorites.
If you’re wanting to get a little sporty, you can spend the day playing a round of golf at Dixie Golf Course ( 750 Hillcrest Drive). End the date by grabbing a bite to eat at the newly opened Edgar’s Steakhouse (601-340-3817).
Online: dixiegolf.net.
Great Eats
Jones County is full of great restaurants just waiting to serve you. If you’re wanting to experience something new, you should try out one of the area's newer eateries.
Bird Dog Cafe (412 Short 7th Ave.) always has something fun for an exciting culinary experience. Online: birddogcafe.com.
Edgar’s Steakhouse at Dixie Golf Course (601-340-3817) is a must, especially if you order the Filet Orleans.
If you enjoy music, cocktails and good food, 320 Fifth Street is the place to be.
With a picnic planned, you can always get a yummy meal from our new food truck, Dragon the Wagon.
You can’t go wrong with visiting one of these Jones County staples:
The Loft (535 Central Ave.) will not disappoint with its steaks. Be sure to save room for the bread pudding!
Blue Crab Grill’s (604 Carroll Gartin Blvd.) seafood dishes will leave you full and satisfied. Don’t miss out on the fresh oysters!
Online: thebcgms.com.
Want to get a show with your dinner? Then visit Tokyo Japanese Grill (2031 Highway 15 North) for a night of hibachi and sushi.
Want to enjoy a night in? Be sure to stop by Open Air Market (605 Cross St.) for all your fresh veggies and The Knight Butcher (520 Central Ave.) for the perfect meats to grill.
Online: theknightbutcher.com.
Looking for some classic — and very popular — Mexican food? Make sure to visit Reyes Mexican Grill and Bar (2019 Highway 15 North). Leader-Call readers voted Reyes as the best Mexican restaurant in the Free State. Our readers are never wrong.
