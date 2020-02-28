March 1: Second Annual Homestead Heroes: Photography Party, Rasberry Greene, 1-3 p.m.
March 2: Ladies Night: Cotton Boll Dough Bowl,
Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
March 3: Ladies Night: Gold Leaf Painting, Hand+Made, 6p.m.
March 3: Downtown Book Club, YWCO, 6-7 p.m.
March 4: Shelby Kemp, Murky Waters BBQ Hattiesburg, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: Jones Co Friends of the NRA, Sanderson Farm Cooperative Bldg, 5:30 p.m.
March 6: Live Trivia, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 7 p.m.
March 6: Family Night: DIY Succulent Planting, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
March 7: Ladies Brunch: Spring Doorhanger, Hand+Made, 10 a.m.
March 7: Book Reading, The Bookstore in the Window, 10:30 a.m.
March 7: Stop, Drop & Color Run 5K, USM-Payne Center, 8 a.m.
March 7: Quentin Terrell’s Book Signing, Pause Espresso Bar, 11 a.m.
March 7: Daylight2Dark Cornhole & Chili Cook Off, Collins, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
March 7: Dixie Electric Touch A Truck, Downtown Laurel, 9 a.m.
March 7: Spring Downtown-A Crawfish & Shopping Street Market, The Lucky Rabbit, 8 a.m.
March 8: Sunday Afternoon: Cross Dough Bowl, Hand+Made, 2 p.m.
March 10: Murder Mystery Dinner, Brass Hat Midtown, 6 p.m.
March 10: Ladies Night: Gold Leaf Painting, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
March 12: Chonda Pierce Live, Life Concert, 7 p.m.
March 12: Ladies Night: Candle Workshop, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
March 14: Ladies Afternoon: Hydrangea Round Dough Bowl, Hand+Made, 2 p.m.
March 14: The Laurel Black Rodeo, Magnolia Center, 7:30 p.m.
March 15: Chili Cook Off (Mission Trip Fundraiser), Sandersville Baptist Church, 10 a.m.
March 16-18: Morning Spring Break Kids Craft Camp: Dollhouse, Hand+Made
March 17: Women’s Ministry: Paint Night, Bethlehem Community Church, 6 p.m.
March 19: Farmer’s Market Opening Day, Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market, 3 p.m.
March 19-21: Afternoon Spring Break Kids Craft Camp: Dollhouse, Hand+Made
March 20: Wine Down Downtown, Laurel, 5-8 p.m.
March 21: Art of Healing, The Gables, 7 p.m.
March 21: The Magnolia Boys & Foxfire, Lebanon Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
March 26: Day with the Arts, Jones College, 8:30 a.m.
March 27: Ladies Night: Cotton Boll Dough Bowl, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
March 27: Glass Blowing: Create You Own Easter Egg, Anderson Square, 9 a.m.
March 27-28: Southeast MS Southern Gospel Music Convention, FBC Sharon, 5 p.m.
March 28: Glass Blowing: Create Your Own Easter Egg, Anderson Square, 9 a.m.
March 28: Loose Caboose Festival, Newton, 9 a.m.
March 28: Hubfest, Downtown Hattiesburg, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
March 28: Outlaws Last Stand, Myrick Elementary School, 6 p.m.
March 31: Zoo Day, Coleman Center, Petal, 10 a.m.-noon
