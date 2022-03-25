The following people filed for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Alex Gabriel, 32 and Xiomara Yolibeth, 26
• Demarco Deizhon Hare, 30 and Zyjeria Zsanique Williams, 27
• Andre Joseph Galjour, 33 and Kimberly Elaine Moore, 33
• James Ian Williams, 26 and Olivia Grace Stevison, 21
• Christopher Darnel Newell, 32 and Candace Monique Jordan, 31
• Nash Harrison Reid, 24 and Alexis Leann Breland, 17
• Richard Darnell Hill, 42 and Colleen Ann Riley, 39
• Brent Matthew Holifield, 39 and Dovie June Smith, 21
• Johnathan Haynes, 38 and Sharkia Janet Murphy, 47
• Donald E. Poore Jr., 51 and Sandra M. Rogers, 53
• Matthew Troy Jenkins, 20 and Heather Monique Reynolds, 20
• Arthur Frank Logan III, 47 and Latoyra L. Jackson, 41
• Keeton Lynn Eason, 22 and Rylie Elizabeth Garris, 21
• Yonathan Isaac Castro Guzman, 23 and McKenzie Claire Watts, 21
• Alec Anthony Pearson, 26 and Anna Leigh Murray, 21
• James Mikel Thomas, 33 and Krista Michelle Frakes, 34
• Jensen Lee Payne Weekley, 23 and Ashley Nicole Holmes, 19
• Lance Richard Doggett, 24 and Sydney Nicole Kitchens, 23
• Jonathan Brantley Hamilton, 21 and Ashlynn Davis Reeves, 18
• Scott Nathaniel Ethridge, 27 and Morgan Renee Kitchens, 24
• Alejandro Hernandez, 26 and Maribel Montalvo Cuello, 26
• William Gentry Barton, 27 and Lydia Carol Pittman, 26
• Donald Anthony Hill, 59 and Melissa Diane Tubby, 48
• Billy Wayne Taes, 56 and Diane Gage Jackson, 62
• Steven Michael Sasser, 22 and Jennifer Michelle Hodges, 22
• Brigit Caitlin Kelly, 23 and Heather Brooke Sherwin, 34
• Jesus Fernandez, 49 and Maribel Cruz Hernandez, 33
• Warren Calhoun Blackwell, 27 and Morgan Briana Loper, 23
• Willie M. Meadows, 55 and Mary Faye Boatwright, 52
• Taylor Wayne Burklow, 33 and Kacie Danielle King, 26
• Lakisha Meshell Harrison, 42 and Tracy Landondra Thomas, 46
• James Eugene Shows, 38 and Candace Breanna Davis, 28
• Randal Myles Holder, 32 and Bobbie Eugenia Jackson, 30
• Mason Clark Skeen, 19 and Bailey Ann Marcha Pendleton, 18
• Bret Alexander Wheat, 22 and Victoria Lanell Wilks, 20
The following people filed for divorce in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Narsett Wilkins vs. Kimberly Wilkins
• Illisia Hodge vs. Charles Hodge
• William Dykes vs. Kathleen Dykes
• Betty Ainsworth vs. Bradley Green
• Rhonda Butler vs. James Dukes
• Joshua Walters vs. Amy Walters
• Desirae Cleary vs. Joshua Cleary
• Spencer Mullens vs. April Mullens
• Kacie Jernigan vs. Austin Jernigan
• Brittney Sumrall vs. Chad Sumrall
• Aaron Ingram vs. Hope Ingram
• Alice Hirdes vs. Henry Hirdes
• Cletrus Cooley vs. Sandra Cooley
• Daisy Troutman vs. Joseph Troutman
• Sherry Lowe vs. Paul Shaidnagle
• Le’Byron Jackson vs. Omeria Jackson
• Wiilliam Hoffman vs. Shannon Hoffman
• Rosa Cuello vs. Julio Cuello Alvarado
