Mr. and Mrs. John Marion Lee of Louise, Miss., announce the engagement of their daughter, Marion Wade Lee, to Mr. Bradley Ryan McGill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Darnell McGill of Laurel.
Marion is the granddaughter of Mrs. Sharon Logan Wade of Inverness and the late Mr. Bobby Wade and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Wyatt Lee of Louise.
A 2014 graduate of Manchester Academy in Yazoo City, Marion graduated cum laude from the Associate Degree Nursing program at Hinds Community College in 2017 and then received her RN-BSN degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2020. Marion is employed by Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Bradley is the grandson of Mrs. Rosa Lee Rawls and the late Mr. Jack Oakley Rawls of Laurel, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Trest McGill, also of Laurel.
A 2013 summa cum laude graduate of West Jones High School, Bradley graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with Associate of Science degrees in Instrumentation and Controls Technology and Electronics Technology. Bradley is employed as an instrumentation technician with C. F. Industries in Yazoo City.
The couple will be married at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Inverness.
