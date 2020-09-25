Couple to exchange vows Dec. 12
Mr. and Mrs. Monty Parker (Sandy) of Laurel announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Marla Danielle Parker, to Blake Dempsey Beach of Soso.
Miss Parker is the granddaughter of Mrs. Linda (Dinky) Parker and the late Ronnie Joe Parker. She is also the granddaughter of Mr. Connie Broadhead and the late Shirley Broadhead, all of Laurel.
Mr. Beach is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tucker Beach (Mitzi) of Soso. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Beach (Sandra) of Bossier City, La., Mr. and Mrs. Don Been (Loretta) of Laurel and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Hopkins (Kathy) of Soso. He is also the great-grandson of Mrs. Doris Hopkins of Ellisville.
The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of West Jones High School, a 2018 graduate of Jones College and a 2020 graduate of William Carey University. At William Carey, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management. She is currently employed with Hattiesburg Clinic.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of West Jones High School, a 2017 graduate of Jones College and a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State University. At MSU, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He is currently employed with American Esoteric Laboratories.
The wedding will be at the Gables on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 6 p.m., with a reception to follow.
