We are officially a month into a brand new year and, honestly, I have yet to tell a difference … well except for the fact we have added a new family member. I guess I should probably rewind to a few weeks before Christmas to really tell this story in full.
One day, as I was browsing through my Facebook news feed, I came across the cutest little picture of Malti-Poo puppies. (Preface: For a couple of months, my husband Colby and I had been back and forth on whether we were ready to add a puppy to the mix, but I told him I wanted to wait until after Bradley Kate turned 1 year old.) So, naturally after seeing those precious puppies, I knew I had to reach out and find out more information. However, a very hefty price tag quickly changed my mind, and I took it as a sign that it was not the right time for us.
Fast forward a couple of weeks, and one of our regulars here at the Leader-Call shared news of her dog having a litter of Yorki-Poos. After seeing pictures and getting more information, I knew I had to get one for our family. I instantly paid the deposit and put on my best poker face to surprise KJ and Colby on Christmas Day. Although the puppy would not be ready to come home with us until Jan. 5, I set forth on a plan to surprise the boys. After buying the cutest little collar and a handful of puppy toys, I made a card with the puppy’s picture and coming-home date. I bought a special gift box, wrapped it all up and hid it in the back behind all the other gifts.
Every Christmas, I am so giddy watching everyone open their gifts. However, knowing I was pulling a major surprise on both Colby and KJ, my giddy level was sky high. Once all the gifts were unwrapped (except for the surprise), I pulled out my phone to record the boys’ reactions. Side note: I made sure to tape the box very well so Colby would have to help KJ open it. The expression on their faces when realizing we were growing our family was worth all the secrets I had to keep and the white lies I had to tell.
Once Christmas festivities were over, we set forth on preparing for our puppy. First things first — we had to find a name that KJ would be able to pronounce easily and felt right for our puppy. After a day of brainstorming, we finally agreed on Marley. We then took KJ on a shopping trip to PetSmart, Walmart and TJ Maxx to buy Marley’s necessities. Once we were fully prepared, we waited on Jan. 5 for her arrival.
The moment I walked into the house with Marley, KJ gravitated toward her, and that is how it has been since. To say KJ is obsessed with her would be an understatement. However, it is not a problem for us because Marley is just as obsessed with him. When KJ’s feet hit the floor in the morning, he heads straight to get Marley. When he goes to bed at night, he asks to give Marley goodnight kisses at least three times before he finally dozes off. I know as Marley gets older, we are not going to be able to keep her out of his bed at night.
Watching those two play and snuggle definitely makes the freezing-cold potty trips outside worth it. It has been almost a full month with our newest addition, and it is safe to say Santa is going to have a hard time beating this gift in the years to come.
•
Lakyn Prince is Leader-Call office manager. Email her at office@leader-call.com.
