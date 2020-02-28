The following people applied for marriage licenses at the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office
• Michael Warren Tisdale, 21 and Andrea Paige Wilson, 20
• Christopher Bryan Miller II, 26 and Leandra MacKenzie Roy, 23
• Nathan Kyle Dillon, 41 and Kayce Corinne Reid, 38
• Katlin Wesley Moore, 28 and Melissa Nell Robinson, 32
• Harley Glenn Swindoll, 55 and Karen Cotten, 53
• Ethan Nathanael Patterson, 21 and Teagen Octavia Bullock, 23
• Stephen Lyle Dean, 52 and Tania Michelle Mainville, 45
• Joshua Phillip Garner, 39 and Whitney Burnett Johnson, 40
• Charles James Turner III, 54 and Elizabeth Ann Holliman, 50
• David Lee Caldwell, 25 and Skyler Nicole Hensarling, 26
• Edward Lindsey Corban Jr., 39 and Easter Joanna Pickering, 45
• Joseph Ethan Hodge, 22 and Emily Rose Trudeau, 20
• Casey Adam Johnson, 22 and Camaryn Leah Ellis, 21
• Logan Chay Patterson, 25 and Celeste Aida Robles, 26
• James Dylan Jones, 21 and Leah Joelle Brabham, 19
• William Brock Shedd, 41 and Christian Ashley Willis, 35
• Charles Blake Johns, 34 and Chelsa Anne Busby, 41
• Tyler Oneal Bowen, 20 and Brianna Meghann Patterson, 22
• Zachary Blaise Eubanks, 31 and Tricia Nell Pyles, 43
• William Hubert Britt Jr., 61 and Susanne Elizabeth Wallace, 63
• Jeremy Mark Loftin, 39 and Terri Amanda Ford, 39
• Mason Blaine Strickland, 23 and Tiffany Nicole Karoly, 24
• Herman Owen Wade, 60 and Suzanne Teresa Lanford, 52
• Terrance Jamahl McLaurin, 28 and Quonesha LaSherryl Walters, 28
• Earnest Joe Wooten III and Amber Rose Wooten, 25
• Jacob Ray Odom, 19 and Lillian Grace Valentine, 18
• Jeremy Bryce Bynum, 22 and Anna Grace Walters, 22
• David Cornell Hogan, 43 and Kaycee Nicole Camarena, 33
• Warren Oneal Anderson, 20 and Ashlynn Renea Giovengo, 21
• James Marcus McKee Jr., 36 and Misty Dawn Corley, 22
• Judy Anne Hoagland, 54 and Frankie Irene Loften, 52
• Michael Keagan Davis, 19 and Cynsleigh Noel Gatlin, 20
• Daniel Earl Straughn, 30 and Kawanna Reshon Carpenter, 37
• Gregory Lavon McGilberry, 47 and Georgette Walley Conner, 46
• Leonard Frost, 62 and Doreen Lynn Hill, 56
• Dave Murry, 22 and Katie Colice Lewis, 21
• Jonathan Charles DeHaan, 45 and Teresa Lynn Jones, 50
• Jerry Lee Lewis, 23 and Andrea Nicole Beavers, 26
• Michael Dewayne Smith, 58 and Evette Drenee McGee, 52
• Jermarcus Lovell Ross, 24 and Veonca Lashay Ducksworth, 24
• Stanley Bernard House, 50 and Clara Cooley, 50
• Joey Stanford Matthews, 50 and Cheryl Lynn Denny, 50
• Jeremy Dale Maxcey, 22 and Amie Leigh McCormick, 23
• Maurice Harris, 44 and Sheila Ann Bentley, 33
• James Darren Nicholson, 51 and Margaret Danielle Carter, 44
• Alvin Lockett II, 29 and Quenosha Santana Payton, 27
• Jack Richard Chandler, 46 and Rovilla Jacob Apostol, 33
• Steven Larry Ishee, 51 and Tonya Rebecca Hutto, 38
• Terry TyroneBoyden, 66 and Jane Faye Jackson, 65
• Michael Anthony Beckwith, 24 and Miranda Victoria Wright, 24
• Patrick Scott Jones, 33 and Kristin Nicole McCarter, 29
• Dennis Jamal Crawford, 32 and Santana Denise Pruitt, 25
• Joshua William Maxey, 38 and April Jean Ainsworth, 45
• John David Harrison, 20 and Lillian C’Erra Hosey, 21
• Bobby Dale Davis, 54 and Angelia Clarice Jones, 43
• Joe Kimvey Joe, 24 and Kasey Montana Lashae Havard, 23
• Christopher Tyler Pierce, 23 and Taylor Nikolle Thrash, 23
• James Earl Sanford, 60 and Carolyn Ruth Hibley, 57
• Eli Valadez, 54 and Laura Patricia Medina, 45
• Nicholas Alexander Wheelock, 24 and Emily Leann Dunagin, 20
• Roger Lee Jordan, 35 and Ashley Nicole Jordan, 24
The following people filed for divorce at the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office
• Jon M. Smith vs. Abigail B. Smith
• Jasmine White vs. Rasheem White
• Melissa Gardner vs. Charles Gardner
• Anna Grafton vs. Ronald Grafton Jr.
• Tkeyiah Ellis vs. Lester Mack
• Kerry Manning vs. Ethan Manning
• Ashley Page vs. Christopher Horne
• Thomas Lyons vs. Rose Lyons
• Walter Huddleston vs. Hannah Huddleston
• Andrew Eavenson vs. Tiffany Eavenson
• Alice Speed vs. Neil Speed
• Amanda Hohol vs. Csabo Hohol
• James Barnett vs. Brittney Barnett
• Stella Rowell vs. Kenneth Rowell Sr.
• James Gardner vs. Tara Gardner
• Christa Morgan vs. Taquil Ducksworth
• Reba Hall vs. James C. Hall
• Murphy Young Sr. vs. Jan Young
• Donna Rasberry vs. Terry Rasberry
• Jennifer Arrington vs. Jason Arrington
