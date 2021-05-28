The following people filed for marriage licenses
in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Frankie Lee Wright, 41 and Melissa Robinson, 46
• Jason Scott Crane Sr., 48 and Athena Kay Williams, 49
• Austin Ray Bills, 23 and Katherine Joy Butler, 23
• Camilo L. Avalos, 40 and Rosalina T. Dolores, 40
• Antoine Rashad Agee, 34 and Angela Denise Alridge, 44
• Andrew Shelton Luker, 27 and Ashland Leann Barnett, 21
• Ricky Gene Kepley Jr., 43 and Kacie Lynn Muraca, 38
• Dale Alexander Walters, 19 and Bayli Alysse Stokes, 16
• Bradley Benjamin Bruce, 32 and Hope Marie Roberts, 29
• Johnathan Nelson Holifield, 33 and Lindsey Ann Cavaness, 23
• Justin Raymond McKee, 27 and Brittany Nicole Walters, 26
• Lathon Jace Cook, 22 and Brittany Cheyenne Bright, 23
• Joan A. Romano Hernandez, 31 and Elbys Lineth Gonzalez Palacios, 26
• Anthony Devon Moore Jr., 26 and Kadedra Lasha Ducksworth, 26
• Cole Alexander Bynum, 24 and Bailey Deann Turbville, 23
• Kurt Phillip Smith, 42 and Heather Yvonne Dobbs, 44
• John Hudson Mullins, 22 and Kathryn Annete Jordan, 23
• Billy Pale Ishee Jr., 49 and Tonya Ann Pool, 56
• Reuben Clayton Jenkins, 41 and Elisha Virginia McDonald, 35
• Tarrence Djuan Mitchell, 34 and Veronica Yvonne Austin, 33
• Joshua Everertt Dickerson, 34 and Melissa Carol Keyes, 36
• Billy Jamal McCurdy, 32 and Nadine Monique Keyes, 35
• Charles McCunne Hogg, 39 and Britany Jean Milstead, 36
• Ashton Darrell Cotten, 24 and Taylor Renee Piper, 27
• Damion De’Shawn Cunningham, 21 and Faith Mercuna Ulmer, 20
• Darryl Undra Merrill II, 24 and Ashlee Maria Loren Conner, 22
• William Douglas Roney, 51 and Victoria Mae Beth Walley, 47
• Angel Armando Ochoa, 21 and Jhanny Nathali Rivera, 21
• Clay Lavelle Walters, 48 and Melissa Carol Richardson, 43
• Trevor Heuston Chancellor, 20 and Ava MacKenzie Conner, 17
• William Edward Turner Jr., 68 and Ginger Sue Cooksey, 64
• Donald Ray Dunbar Sr., 67 and Janice Faye Carter, 65
• Jacob Robert Jerome Smith, 22 and Zizheny Zhang, 25
• Richard Blake Ellis, 24 and Andrea Lee Carter, 19
• Phillip Wayne Williams III, 27 and Kourtney Michelle Graham, 24
• Benjamin Edward Welch, 21 and Lauren Kay Walters, 20
• Troy Larry McKinley, 46 and Anna Marie Smith, 35
• David Jeffery Green, 60 and Marsha Robertson Dees, 47
• Jason Clayton Moore, 39 and Elizabeth Leann Backstrom, 29
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Joseph Merritt vs. Ashley Merritt
• Brian Odom vs. Tabetha Odom
• Douglas Thomas vs. Evelyn Thomas
• Preston A. Sanders vs. Chyenne H. Sanders
• Timothy Wade James vs. Shelia McAlpin James
• Sylvia Richardson vs. Ronnie Richardson Jr.
• Shaun Brown vs. John Brown
• Courtney Clark vs. Michael Williams
• Lee Page vs. Angelia Page
• Stacey Porter Smith vs. Donquis Smith
• Anita Alexander vs. Joe Alexander
• Amanda Blankenbeckley vs. James F. Blankenbeckley
• Michael Sanford vs. Holly Sanford
• Paula Landrum vs. Larry Landrum
• Melissa Gardner vs. Charles Gardner
• Quinisius Trotter vs. Eric Trotter
• Neil Drennan vs. Christy Drennan
• Juanita Bright vs. James Bright
• James Parker vs. Wanda Parker
• Brittany Barlow vs. Chelea Barlow
• Maribel Rosas vs. Miguel Lemus
• Patrick Holiday vs. Charles Holiday
• John Holifield vs. Carrie Holifield
