The following people filed for marriage licenses
in Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Billy Wilson Howard, 96 and Patricia L. Myers, 82
• Jayda Halonia McCullum, 26 and Nesha Yarkee Jackson, 33
• Caleb Hunter West, 25 and Felicity Kaitlyn English, 22
• Vincent Lavern Mosley, 55 and Tekila Ivory, 47
• Billy Edward Boutwell, 28 and Alexis Ma’shae Parker, 22
• Willie Charles Harrison, 56 and Leslie Patrice Jones, 42
• Mason Gavin Welborn, 24 and Ashley Marie Coates, 27
• Benjamin James Armour, 23 and Julie Etoile West, 24
• William Guy Riggs Jr., 84 and Alma Lee Pierre, 41
• Reynaldo Avalo Navarro, 22 and Joana Manni Garcia Romero, 26
• Wyatt Ramses Bowers, 40 and Jessica Elise Walters, 39
• William Hunter Dykes, 28 and Brittany Denise Blackledge, 25
• Maurice Moore, 54 and Michelle Lynn Stuckey, 49
• Wyatt Alan Sumrall, 26 and Anna Lauren Hayman, 24
• Kenneth Nathan Walley, 26 and Madison Kate Johnson, 26
• Jackie D. Williams, 54 and Brenda Kaye Wheeler, 61
• Armando Lucas Jimenez, 32 and Alejandra Guzman Gomez, 35
• Rodney Benedict Evans, 54 and Sarita Yvonne Sampson, 49
• Aubry D. Orgeron Sr., 65 and Teresa McKelvy-Little, 60
• Alvin Cecil York Jr., 53 and Sheila Sherie Isaac, 47
• Melba Leona Williams, 41 and Samantha Kaylee Braddock, 24
• James Tyler Lowery, 37 and Christina Rae Burns, 42
• Marshall Tyler Stokes, 28 and Bethany Jade Utley, 24
• Joshua David Starcher, 26 and Kelsa Elizabeth Myrick, 24
• Andrew William Smith, 45 and Ashely Delre Purvis, 37
• Jason Earl Hilton, 43 and Shasta Nicole Bates, 34
• Tayden Jeremy Mykal Jones, 22 and Kaitlyn Victoria Warden, 23
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Alicia Byrd vs. Montrell Newell
• Ashley Jefcoat vs. Jimmy Jefcoat
• Heather McGee vs. Chase McGee
• Dale Ann Fagan vs. Gregg Fagan
• Bobby Lang Jr. vs. Mary Ainsworth Lang
• Courtney Jernigan vs. Olan Jernigan Jr.
• Dorothy Burkhart vs. Nathaniel Burkhart
• Osbie Booth Jr. vs. Aundrea Booth
• Malcolm Ross vs. Ericka Ross
• Melina Rivera Ferman vs. Jesus Alvaldez
• Rosalinn Collins vs. Dondiago Collins
• Stacey Landrum vs. Bradley Landrum
• Shannon Atwood vs. Larry Atwood Jr.
• Lacey Robinson vs. Jessica I. Robinson
• Tracy Perrigan vs. Jimmie Perrigan
• Donnie Ray Brown vs. Samantha Ducksworth Brown
• Stephen Stewart vs. Colleen Stewart
• Evelyn Gully vs. William Gully
• Kevin McDonald vs. Malika McDonald
