The following people filed for marriage licenses
in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Christopher Devon Martin, 29 and Laken Irene Martin, 28
• William Randall Pruitt, 39 and Jessica Leigh Cantrell, 37
• James Auston Pitts, 23 and Chloe Jocelyn White, 22
• Karson Jones Eason, 29 and Elizabeth Anne Campbell Cunningham, 28
• Caesar Benjamin Christian IV, 41 and Ava Darcel Stewart, 38
• Kevin Lopez Dominguez, 28 and Marian Itzel Munoz Lopez, 24
• Jason Daniel Mullins, 21 and Lindsey Ryan Sims, 20
• Damian Jesus Hernandez Sanchez, 28 and Olga Lidia Maceda Romero, 31
• Reese Timothy Ishee, 25 and Carly McKinnon Shoemake, 25
• Thomas Kade Mellow, 26 and Destiny Ranae Rogers, 23
• Frantisek Gregor, 45 and Lisa Lynn Dubose, 52
• Jon Michael Bush, 67 and Marilyn Kay Middleton, 64
• Hunter Dawayne Smith, 26 and Keri Dale Stringfellow, 22
• Joshua McGill Sr., 34 and Keona Shontrell Wolverton, 34
• Marvin William Loper, 35 and Hayley Marie Shearer, 30
• Michael Starling Buckley, 53 and Stephanie Renae Welch, 49
• Dustin Tanner Jackson, 30 and Courtney Paige Scarbrough, 28
• Christopher Michael McDaniel, 31 and Clarissa Danielle Adkins, 27
• Richard Gentry Brady, 67 and Ezsma Nell Holmes, 64
• Michael Allen Rowell, 32 and Kelsey Elizabeth Robinson, 30
• Marcus Vandell Anderson, 42 and Angela Lynette Saucier, 42
• Gabriel Adward Malone, 25 and Brittany Leigha Lynn McCuistion, 24
• Christopher Stanton Wilson, 47 and Pamela Lou Jordan, 56
• Joseph Michael Sanchez, 41 and Kristin Haley Wagers, 30
• Joshua House, 34 and Kirby Nicole Cook, 39
• Dontavious Jaquan Porter, 22 and Consuela Nicole Tucker, 34
• Dakota Cheyenne Smith, 26 and Kelly Lynn Stringer, 24
• David O’Neal Brown, 31 and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Herrington, 32
• Ty Evan Cox, 35 and Melissa Chesnut Overstreet, 37
• Timothy Latrail Jones, 40 and Nikeya Shaney Horne, 30
• Clifton Fulton Green, 41 and Amy Ann Keyes, 37
• Claudius Paul Koenig, 48 and Amanda Jane Craven, 45
• Leslie Bolton John, 56 and Mary Lynn Creel, 52
• Christian Lee Hester, 22 and Jean Danielle Avent, 23
• Dalton Wayne Kirk, 22 and Rachel Shay Creighton, 21
• Andrew B. Bush, 54 and Tammy Carol Boleware Rayborn, 55
• Brady James Blackwell, 22 and Gabrielle McKinley Gattuso, 20
• Jim Willis Hall Jr., 53 and Kelsey Michelle Schwan, 30
• David Paul Carpenter, 37 and Mary Kathryne Blackledge, 30
• Charles Timothy Eaks, 42 and Kasey Shea McAndrews, 35
• Trey Don Allen Skelton III, 27 and Mary Kathryn Smith, 25
• Edward Cole Hinnant, 23 and Lindsey Grace Stringer, 23
• Gibran Agustin Mathey Herrera, 37 and Mariana Jarquin Lopez, 22
• James Edward Downs, 68 and Sherry Lynn Cothran, 67
• Carlton Zachary Blackwell, 26 and Hannah Elizabeth Faler, 26
• Michael Lee Barnes, 34 and Darcey Lee Young, 29
• Billy Joe Thornton, 46 and Cassidy Lynn Catalfamo, 28
• Canton Blue Freeman, 28 and Anna Grace Reed, 23
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Adrienne White vs. Michael Page
• Richard Strickland vs. Angela Strickland
• Jerry McCullum vs. Beverly McCullum
• Quanita Gavin vs. Marcus Gavin
• Gregory Hill vs. Dianna Hill
• Marissa Jordan vs. Anthony Jordan
• Roland Walters vs. Kristen Walters
• Victoria Hill vs. James Hill
• Kristi Grimes vs. James Grimes
• Nicole Hankins vs. Jerry Hankins
• Jeanie Doherty vs. Joshua Deese
• Devin Dean vs. Caruth Bacon
• Leisha Keys vs. Stephen Keys
• Arthur Ishee vs. Vanessa Ishee
• Constance Marshall vs. Jason Marshall
• Tiara Williams vs. Montrell Williams
• Ashley Dudley vs. Shane Dudley
• Marissa Page vs. Carlos Page
• Justin Jefcoat vs. Adrienne Jefcoat
• Debra Sykes vs. James Burgess Jr.
• Jewel Bennett vs. Kendrick Jackson
• Dealvia Ducksworth vs. Andrew D. Jones
• Omar Chagala vs. Jamie Chagala
