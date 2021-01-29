The following people filed for marriage licenses
in Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Raquavious Detrelle Clark, 22 and Jasmyn Jenette Henderson, 21
• Warren Brady Davis, 21 and Skylar Maranda Smith, 19
• Thomas Jack Lamb, 58 and Tina Renee Gaddy, 53
• Mason Gerald Moss, 30 and Brittany Leigh Matthews, 25
• Phillip Michael Jenkins, 35 and Leslie Agee, 35
• Timothy Austin Rozek, 25 and Shelby Renee Butler, 22
• Alexander Garcia, 27 and Yarili Calderon Orozco, 27
• Houston Lamar Hutto, 23 and Kelsey Jade Brownlee, 20
• James Edwin Butler, 57 and Debbie Darlene Walters, 51
• Jonathan Thomas Byrd, 37 and Meghann Krissanna Shoemake, 31
• Wayne Michael Kairdolf Jr., 45 and Ashley Stephen Moran, 34
• Titus Jerome Evans, 48 and Dysheque Newell (Hardaway), 46
• Darrell Lee Whaley, 57 and Christi Michelle Donald (Smith), 53
• Gregory Allen Williams, 37 and Juazlyne Jermerial Lawrence, 34
• Benjamin Courtney Temple, 43 and
Jennifer Lynn Temple (Mullican), 41
• Alex Juwan McGruder, 28 and Leslie Simone Mosely, 28
• Robert Brody Bustin, 35 and Lauren Grace Wilkinson, 22
• Devontay Laalbert Barnett Sr., 28 and Quindalyn Trinicia Crosby, 24
• James Frederick Jones Sr., 81 and Drana Sue Morris (Gray), 73
• Blake Dalton Cooley, 28 and Halli Cloteal Baggett (Stokes), 30
• Justin Tylor Charles Foster, 26 and Courtney Lynn Creel, 26
• Marty Weldon Bullock, 51 and Pamela Kay Hamil, 51
• Salvador Lucas Velasco, 39 and Eliana Munoz De Lao, 28
• Angel Oliver Cobon-Tomas, 40 and
Raquel Efigenia Rodriguez-Armas, 34
• Gregory Dewayne Evans, 38 and Ashlyn Johnson, 21
• Jermaine Antonio Newell, 35 and Katelyn Danielle Smith, 26
• Alan Tyler Smith, 35 and Jessica Savannah Walters, 35
• Alfredo Osonio Duran, 45 and Christy Lynn Fontana, 29
• Colten Nolan Ray, 25 and Hailey Brianna Hill, 25
• Jason Cade Locklear, 21 and Gina Silvia Broncales Chavez, 25
• Traveon Rodrges Pruitt, 22 and Hailey Ann Landry, 18
• Joseph Cole Walters, 23 and Ashlynn Rayne Breland, 22
• Clinton Lloyd McMullan, 39 and Krista Marie Shorter, 35
The following people filed for divorce
in Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• William T. Goins vs. Kathy Hosey Goins
• Delmer Lara vs. Jeanine Lara
• Jamesa Lindsey vs. Matthew Barnes
• Lori Cobb vs. Seth Cobb
• Sharette Leverette vs. Shamario Leverette
• Bethany Nichols vs. Cody Nichols
• Sydney Holifield vs. Michael Holifield
• Hannah Walley vs. Carlton Walley
• Lakeshia Cooley vs. Joshua Cooley
• Andrea Washington vs. Aaron Washington
• Mercedes Hernandez Cordoba vs. Billy Weaver
• Lenzi Peets vs. Adam Peets
• Ashley Smith vs. Derrick McCann
• Margaret Crosby vs. Mitchell Crosby
• Davida Henry-Weeks vs. Bryant Henry-Weeks
