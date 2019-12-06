The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• John Thomas Wright, 22 and Hannah Brooke Beech, 21
• Roman Rivera Ferman, 38 and Maria Gabriela Cervantes Casca, 26
• Brooks Jerrad Cox, 32 and Ashley Nicole Green, 31
• Landon Scott Borgognoni, 25 and Taylor Suzanne Herring, 24
• Kirby Nixon, 45 and Patricia Ann Williams, 46
• Diawon Malik Gray, 22 and Regina Monique Wheeler, 24
• Christopher Dwayne Dykes, 35 and Lyndsey Darlene Lowe, 29
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Rex Lindsey vs. Anita Harrison
• Timothy Anderson vs. Carly Anderson
• Lorenzo Anderson vs. Kimberly Anderson
• Rachel Bankston vs. John Bankston
• Dontrell Moore vs. Tequila Moore
• Mary Nau vs. Harold Nau Jr.
