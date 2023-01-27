The following people filed for marriage licenses
in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• James Franklin Baker, 37 and Casey Jo Jernigan, 31
• Terry Randall Reeves, 60 and Lorri Ann Reeves, 58
• Donnie Wayne Henderson, 42 and Alicia Candice Monk, 40
• Lee Anthony Crisp, 26 and Reaven Nikita Pittman, 29
• Dallas Earl Derouen, 62 and Nora Jane Turnage, 56
• Sven Charles Edwin Pearson, 31 and Hunter Analisa Eady, 27
• Luke Damion Rayner, 41 and Hannah Bankston Kitchens, 30
• Jacob Alan Ward, 36 and Emily Lauren Hodge, 28
• Azavia Yahkez Jones, 28 and Felicia Denise Dubose, 44
• Donald C. Rogers Jr., 50 and Rachel Michelle Hodge, 28
• Robert Michelle Clark, 52 and Rhonda C. McInnis, 59
• Ladarius Jerome Williams, 28 and Shontelay Lareshay Whetstone, 32
• Kenneth Cory Boyd, 42 and Kasey Catherine Keith, 36
• Austin Kane Reed, 23 and Baily Steele Thornton, 19
• Jake Thomas Kirkland, 33 and Crystal Leian Easterling, 37
• Wayne Patrick Sanders Jr., 25 and Angela Nichoel Dossett, 25
• Alex Michael Rayner, 35 and Amanda Gail Hazelton, 31
• Jared Hunter Smith, 24 and Shelley Ann Yates, 24
• Nicholas Devon Page, 28 and Emily Ann Leggett, 32
• Scott William Blackwell, 53 and Joyce Michelle Watson, 55
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Christian Simmons vs. Gregory Simmons
• Robin Riley vs. David Riley
• Christopher Eddy vs. Alexis Eddy
• Jeremy Ishee vs. Abbigale Ishee
• Rachel Parker vs. John W. Parker
• Sheilda Roberts vs. Dantel White
• Ashlynn McNabb vs. William McNabb
• Ashley Walters vs. Dustin Walters
• Calvin Simmons vs. Willa Smith Simmons
• Kayla Ishee Ainsworth vs. Alan Keith Ainsworth
• Tereso DeJesus Mendoza Vargas vs. Rosalba Matias Ruiz
• Ronald Roland Tolbert vs. Melissa Joyce Tolbert
• Mark Shaw vs. April Shaw
• Ali Jenkins vs. Jason Jenkins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.