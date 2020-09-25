Marriage license applicants from Jones County:
• Christopher Duane Guthrie, 46 and Michelle Lee Massey, 44
• Johnathan Dylan Stewart, 27 and Halee Elizabeth Taylor, 28
• Connor Allan Dolbear, 27 and Jerika Katlyn Graham, 22
• Hunter James Robinson, 23 and Elizabeth Renee Ruple, 23
• Kenneth Hurle Campbell, 35 and Demetrius Takela Jackson, 40
• Mason Patrick Wells, 22 and Kelsey Sienna Gossett, 22
• Steven Bryce Dearman, 22 and Courtney Leah Husband, 18
• Robert Scott Howell, 53 and Anita Victoria Purvis, 38
• Jake Thomas Kirkland, 31 and Destiny Alexandria Bounds, 24
• Jacob Dale Peacock, 24 and Kelsey Deanna Ainsworth, 27
• Bryant Jamison Freeman, 42 and Ginger Elizabeth Brock, 42
• Thomas Edward Sykes Jr., 23 and Emily Faith Smith, 18
• Jason E. Rotter, 37 and Patricia Sisneros, 36
• Charles Tyler Magee, 25 and Baylee Drew Shirley, 21
• Adrian Daniel Hernandez, 22 and Lauren Christine Malone, 19
• Jacob Mark Moore, 33 and Kelsie Renee Champeau, 28
• Nathan Patrick Tucker, 32 and Amy Renee Peak, 26
• Malcom Joseph Salta, 20 and Alexis Paige Sumrall, 18
• Emmanuel Xavier Wesley, 21 and Kezia Diana Walker, 22
• Jarrell Damario Hudson Sr., 31 and Candis Renee Richey, 29
• Jordyn Cornell Bowlin, 23 and A’Daria To’Neal Walker, 22
• Ford Touchstone Turner, 23 and Allyson Danielle Myrick, 22
• Zachary Hy’Keem Moses, 28 and Kiara Nicole Speed, 26
• Rufino Moreno Gutierrez, 32 and Luz Maria G. Mendoza, 31
• Joshua Preston Bounds, 34 and Carol Marie Rajdl, 37
• Rick Allen Cobb, 49 and Amber Leann Fowler, 39
• Darin Dyrone Hubbard, 51 and Linda Jean Knight, 58
• Munqueast Ducksworth, 32 and Candice Nicole House, 31
• Steven Douglas Foltz, 57 and Patricia Joann Conn, 49
• Clifton Leotic Williams, 45 and Lawanda Lashra Singleton, 46
• William Thomas-Lee Goins, 54 and Kathy Michelle Hosey, 48
• Bradley Alan Boobar, 25 and Jeanine Melody Wear, 21
• Mandrell Oneal Phillips, 36 and Kenecia Michelle Rogers, 33
• Antonio Moreno Hernandez, 31 and Gloria Maribel Thornton, 56
• Sasha Leanna Sims, 37 and Lacey Victoria Allday, 28
• Jarrod Olen Thompson, 36 and Holly Hammond Grim, 37
• Terrance Maurice Thigpen, 30 and Latoya Sophia Emmons, 33
• Brent Adam Phillips, 22 and Paige Renee Myrick, 21
• Perry Paro Ducksworth Jr., 24 and Shaquivia Tishell Gavin, 23
• Shawn Demetrius Johnson, 43 and Katherine Latunda Pruitt, 42
• Troy Jeran Thacker, 25 and Priscilla Victoria Hodge, 23
• Alec Chase McCormick, 20 and Magan Lindsi Graham Arnold, 18
• Lance Ray Johnson, 40 and Rolena Denise Baskin, 43
• Kenny Donshay Nixon, 35 and Patricia Diane Collins, 43
• Jerdon Lowe Welborn, 73 and Faye Stringer, 73
• Jose Antonio Yanez Hernandez, 21 and Samantha Jalin Nix, 21
• Elbie Harold Mozingo Jr., 46 and Jennifer Earline Holifield, 37
• Arrinesto Demitri Betro Adams, 28 and Jlynn Morgan Poole, 19
Couples filing for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court:
• Joshua Mitchum vs. Vivian Downing
• Otellos Wheat vs. Shenica Wheat
• Lillian Byrd vs. Wesley Byrd
• Jancey Smith vs. Milton D. Smith
• Stephanie Raines vs. James Raines Jr.
• Casey Amaro vs. Weverton Amaro
• Thomas Prine vs. Melanie Buras
• Judy Wood vs. Tommy Wood
• Kathy Sinegal vs. Davion Sinegal
• Jamie Knotts vs. David Knotts
• Justin Hodge vs. Rachel Hodge
• Shuna Hare vs. Jeffery Hare
• Erick Ortiz vs. Alejandra Guzman
• lorena Virgen-Garcia vs. Felix Ramon Reynoso-Acevedo
• Candice West vs. Marvin West
• Kelly Kelly vs. Blair Kelly
