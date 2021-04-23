The following people filed for marriage licenses in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• LeSamuel Lemont Harris, 28 and Lakitia Jefferson, 21
• Bobby Darrell Mobbs, 21 and Ashley Jean Clark, 20
• David Keith Jones, 42 and Elizabeth Lynn Moncivais, 28
• Jon David Dobson, 40 and Jessica Bridget Price, 41
• Frederick Charles Ulmer, 40 and Alexandria Denise Johnson, 41
• Shane Michael Trahan. 48 and Kimberly Brooke Dunston, 41
• Jason Lynne Strickland, 42 and Sonya Nell Walker, 42
• Willie Murne Meadows Jr., 24 and Barbara Ann Newell, 21
• Mauro Gomez Mendez, 30 and Ada Karina Mendez Mota, 22
• Blane Alan Walters Jr., 35 and Kiersti Brooke Istre, 30
• Santos Blanco Anselmo, 32 and Mayra Felix Gervacio Hernandez, 37
• Evan Jordan Pitts, 20 and Elizabeth Jade Teneyck, 20
• Ashley Clark Cooley, 39 and Aimee Michelle Poole, 33
• Troy Dempsey Speagle Jr., 52 and Kimberly Rose Yarbrough, 48
• Jeremy Dale Fant, 38 and Tracy Lynn Eaton, 39
• Benjamin Matthew Turner, 36 and Amber Richelle Meadows, 27
• Christopher Lee Ulmer, 22 and Cameron Kade Green, 22
• Preston Charles Walters, 22 and Sarah Jessica Wedgeworth, 22
• Joe Curtis Kent Jr., 39 and Sarah Leann Davis, 32
• Jason Daniel Nix, 40 and Rochell Dorene Royle, 32
• Deporress Kentshawn Windham, 35 and Tamekka Lashay Byrd, 40
• Ronald Justin Dallas Sellers, 37 and Jessica Walters McKean, 35
• Dorrien Alexander Williams, 27 and Kelsea Trechelle Stewart, 26
• Dustin Dwight Brashier, 28 and Cherokee Joanna Mills, 32
• Frederick Leon Payton Sr., 47 and Marisha Chandria McClendon, 28
• Antwain Donta Tate, 38 and Sharda Shanta Shelby, 30
• Terry Wayne Windham, 44 and Mary Ann Skelton, 42
• Duston Roy Williams, 24 and Courtney Lynn Brunson, 22
• Dennis T. Vaughn, 27 and Kaneesha L. Knight, 27
• Marcus Antonio Martin, 42 and Kourtney Alicia Nicole Jenkins, 37
• Joshua Kent Sumrall, 22 and Brianna Brooke Riley, 23
• Tyreon La’Shaun Franks, 23 and Jameria Areanna Burr, 23
• Andrew Donald Pankratz, 23 and Lauren Hope Stringer, 23
• Jacob Harris Holifield, 23 and Grace Irene Livingston, 22
• Ricky Lavon Boleware, 34 and Heather Lashae Wilcox, 30
• Philip Ray Smith, 37 and Jancey Pace Smith, 36
• Jesse Wade Shafer, 29 and Raina Nicole Wascher, 22
• Jacob Scott Livingston, 27 and Alivia Brooke Pitts, 31
• Charlie James Lee Coleman, 38 and Amanda Jean Sandford, 40
• Ellis Lee Ishee, 50 and Brandy Elisha Heidelberg, 40
• Joseph Bryan Tisdale, 45 and Amanda Denise Wade, 35
• Montrice Terrell Brooks, 36 and Celsany Monique Brinson, 35
• Ricky Donnell Atkins, 50 and Yavonnie Genise Murry, 48
• Collin Matthew Freeman, 28 and Kilee Jayde Hendry, 25
• John Wayne Bates, 52 and Katonna Agatha Dial, 23
The following people filed for divorce in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Kimberly McMinn vs Kenny McMinn
• Patience Kelly vs. TC Kelley
• Judy Alexander vs. Jimmy Alexander
• Lawrence Moore vs. Eileen Green Moore
• Tamaro Lockhart vs. David Pierce
• Richard Barnett vs. Matirha P. Barnett
• Angela Reed vs. Willie Joe Reed Jr.
• Kindrea Jones vs. James Jones
• Allison Pippen vs. David Pippen
• Michele Pitts vs. Billy J. Pitts Jr.
• Lori Oas vs. Buddy Oas
• Christi Causey vs. Victor Causey
• Fabia Arrington vs. Keith Arrington Sr.
• Shari King vs. Edward King
• Angela Lee vs. Billy Lee
• Tracy Parker vs. James Parker
• Carolyn Bolivar vs. Nathan Bolivar
