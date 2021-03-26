The following people filed for marriage licenses
in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Dennis Travaris Vaughn, 27 and Kaneesha Lakimdria Knight, 27
• Christopher Daunte Evans, 39 and Nitova Keone Barnett, 38
• McKenzie Tyler Thomas, 19 and Kiara Lashae Owens, 19
• Xavier Donte Walker, 32 and Roshunna Latrice Arrington, 36
• Cody Wiseman Walker, 28 and Kay Lynn Pusen, 25
• Eric Walter Madden, 48 and Sandra Kay Cole, 45
• Douglas Aaron Messamore, 48 and Doris Ann Minter, 35
• Sean Cornell Massey, 23 and Ariel Nicole Harris, 21
• Ricky Oscar Bishop, 53 and Stella Michelle Cameron, 51
• Jack Raymond Busby, 74 and Margaret Woods Moss, 71
• Kelton Cole Grice, 25 and Madison Leanne Ashley, 25
• Terrell Deward Braddock, 44 and Tammie Leigh Braddock, 42
• Taylor Alexander Tamberg, 25 and Sarrah Anne Der Ballout, 21
• Dalton Lee Peacock, 23 and Cameo Belle Creppel, 21
• Edward Michael Chancellor, 33 and Rebecca Joy Bristow, 39
• Jonathan Thomas Hembree, 41 and Jennifer Anne Maranto, 38
• Kenneth Wayne Blackledge, 66 and Alison Shae Clark, 41
• Jack Myers Scoggin, 55 and Tammie Denise Flowers, 56
• Adam Dean Poore, 26 and Jimi Santanna Sims, 24
• Charles Donald Holifield, 24 and Maggie Alexandra Bauer, 20
• Michael Antonio Pollock, 46 and Chandra Samantha Thigpen, 40
• William Andrew Harrelson, 22 and Breana Nicole Kelley, 21
• Brandon Carroll Bush, 43 and Melissa Joyce Thrash, 43
• Donnie O’Nell Cooley, 41 and Sheila Ann Bentley, 34
• Antonio Pantaleon, 26 and Juana Reyes, 25
• Joshua David Freeman, 27 and Amanda Hope Monsalve, 23
• Jose Luis Hernandez Mauricio, 37 and Gaudencia Suarez Atilano, 37
• Joshua Keagan Russum, 25 and Alexandria Danielle Jordan, 22
• John Aubrey Dennis, 22 and Mysti Nicole Smith, 28
• James Christopher Chandler, 47 and Ginny Rebecca Parker, 37
• Andrew Edwards, 36 and Maya Nicole Nicholson, 37
• Michael Corey Ratcliff, 41 and Brittany Adrian Walters, 37
• Charles Edward Nix, 39 and Whitney Shanta Hardy, 28
• Ronnie Mitchell Ducksworth, 30 and Nakita Louise Lindsey, 29
• Christopher Devon Martin, 27 and Laken Irene Longino, 26
• Bryan Lavelle Byrd, 51 and Tammy Lae Wesson, 51
• Gerald Coleman, 40 and Tanjula Denice Wesley, 44
• Zenon Gerardo Cabanzo, 31 and Rufina Ramos Osorio, 30
• William Xavier Pruitt, 25 and Jolisha Miandra Jones, 22
• Teddy Lee Beshears, 43 and Jackie Ilene Coats, 40
• Jessie Myron James, 27 and Deanna Rachelle Moore, 28
• John Duke Carter, 36 and Christina René Kinmon, 37
• Justin Bernard McLaurin, 31 and Twawain Nicole Carpenter, 26
• Colton Michael Rich, 27 and Ashley Elaine Buckner, 26
• Zachary Thomas Rodgers, 23 and April Machae Rudolph, 23
• Roman Quiahua Rayon, 27 and Sandra Rodriguez Galvez, 26
• Stephen Richard Williams, 28 and Brittney Shawnta Walker, 30
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Jessica Ross vs. Jonathan Ross
• Matthew Taylor vs. Lacey Kane
• Angel Taylor-McLaurin vs. Sonya McLaurin
• Autumn Huffman vs. Andy Huffman
• Andrew Jordan vs. Tawana Jordan
• Andrea Jefferson vs. Tonquerrie Jefferson
• David Welch vs. Rose Jefferson Welch
• Crystal Keyes vs. Ira Keys
• Terra Moore vs. Jason Moore
• Melinda Byrd vs. Craig Byrd
• Santresha Booth vs. Carlondas Booth
• Robyn Smith vs. Roger E. Smith Jr.
