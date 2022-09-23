The following people filed for marriage licenses
in Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Jordan Garrett Thrash, 31 and Hannah Jane Osoowski, 26
• Charles Allen Vines, 33 and Mayson Elizabeth Barnes, 24
• Joseph Monroe Watkins, 47 and Amanda Jill Henderson, 45
• Charles Leighton Knight, 24 and Amanda Onolee Klamut, 23
• Joe E. Strong Jr., 55 and Deidre Darnell Denise Collins, 52
• James Evert Tate, 48 and Amy Kaye Townsend, 45
• George Gregory Parks, 48 and Vickie Lynn Pickering, 48
• Conner Lee Henderson, 23 and Taylor Michelle Magee, 23
• Hunter Greg Poore, 21 and Kaylin Freeman Howard, 20
• Austin Nicholas Beech, 20 and Victoria Elizabeth Welch, 20
• Christopher Sean Runnels Jr. 19 and Callie Lynn Bell, 19
• Travis Martin Nicholson, 53 and Bonnie Gail Ekes, 46
• Devin Crandell Parker, 22 and Bailee Ann Walters, 20
• Mark Lavon Gressett, 26 and Adesha Latoria Shon’ta, 25
• Shane Allen Conliff, 51 and Tamara Renee Hilbun, 52
• Jarvis Lee Ulmer, 26 and Trimeca Trishann Worley, 23
• David Wayne Bester, 50 and Belinda Jean Moffett, 53
• Preston Roy Parrish, 21 and Madison Nicole McCardle, 22
• Howard Alan Morgan, 68 and Mary Lou Swartzfager, 68
• Christopher Dewayne Pitts, 36 and April Nicole Mullens, 36
• James Matthew Blakeney, 33 and Holly Nichole Grider, 33
• Gavin Scott French, 25 and Haley Elise Richards, 25
• Edward Lee Jones Jr., 52 and Edna Louisa Stark, 52
• Nathaniel Broady Taylor, 23 and Emily Leigh Beard, 23
• Jacob Ryan Roney, 23 and Caitlyn Kay Newsome, 22
• Christian Samuel Agustin, 26 and Cindy Evelin Gabriel, 23
• Seneca Mealus Williams, 27 and Karen Irene Dempsey, 38
• John Douglas Middleton, 44 and Jessica Carey Sellers, 37
• Robert Logan Leray, 23 and Madison Ambriella Bates, 21
• Dirk Edward Welch, 35 and Julia Mary Ann Rayner, 30
• Edwin Gabriel Herreca, 20 and Jennifer Lazara Lopez, 20
The following people filed for divorce
in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Dallas Aultman vs. Matthew Aultman
• Brandon Booth vs. Jessica Booth
• Justin Lindsey vs. Ashley Wells
• Randall McDonald vs. Jessica R. McDonald
• Christopher Martin vs. Laken Martin
• Shirley Evans vs. Lavard Evans
• Rachel Droddy vs. Gregory Droddy
• Danielle Ward vs. David Ward
• Mason Welborn vs. Kelly Welborn
• Erick Ortiz vs. Alejandra Guzman Gomez
• Erica Thomas vs. Frank Baggett
• Tabitha Light vs. Ray Light III
• Charles Eric Hunt IV vs. Misty Hunt
• Shelley Holifield vs. Michael C. Holifield
• Joseph Hutchinson vs. Tabitha Waller Hutchinson
