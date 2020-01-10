The following applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Shawn Michael Hill, 22 and Amber Rose Whiddon, 23
• Benjamin Scott Killen, 25 and Morgan Elyse Graves, 30
• Raymond Echevarria Davila, 43 and Melissa Melendez Madera, 39
• Ricky Ricardo Page, 29 and Sherry Ann Arrington, 43
• Devin Rashad Martin, 27 and Kiwauna Jonice Washington, 31
• Ronnie Dwayne Cochran Jr., 40 and Lindsey Alicia Thatch, 36
• James Franklin Burgess Jr., 30 and Debra Nicole Sykes, 24
• Leslie Latrell Terrell, 25 and Isabel Gonzalez Del Pino Vizcaino, 26
• Josiah Alexander Marcellino, 22 and Kayla Nicole Litton, 25
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Gale Maxewll vs. Amanda Dawn Maxwell
• Natalie Herndon vs. Leonard Herndon
• Betty Ainsworth vs. Kenneth Savage
• Shannon Johnson vs. Daniel Johnson
• Timothy Cochran vs. Stacie Whatley
• Silvia Martinez vs. Jose Guzman
• Amber Smith vs. Wesley Smith
• Barbara Gaines vs. Alvin Gaines
• Jennifer Moffett vs. Jeffrey Moffett
• Ashley Meadows vs. Jerry Meadows
• Victoria Norman vs. Jimmy Norman
• Annie Sumrall vs. Jerry Sumrall
• Samantha Brown vs. Donnie Brown
• Shannon Moss vs. Michelle Moss
