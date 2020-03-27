The following people have applied for marriage licenses
in Jones County Circuit Court
• Steven Spencer Nixon, 23 and Ashtyn Kay Rowell, 24
• Jessie Stephen Wallace Jr., 39 and Wanda Olivia McGee, 49
• Benjamin Wayne Patterson, 30 and Britney Keagan Lamb, 30
• James Clinton Ellzey, 48 and Kristi Sanford Smith, 55
• Logan Hunter Hill, 20 and Brianna Janette Ellis, 20
• George Rance Hastings, 35 and Jamie Lee Ivy, 34
• Larry Clifton Coleman, 79 and Barbara Denise Gaines, 62
• Justin Cody Westbrook, 29 and Hannah Elizabeth Carvo, 24
• Hunter Stephen McLemore, 22 and Hannah Danielle Forbes, 20
• Luke Kimble Porter, 22 and Shelby Nadine Holmes, 22
• Deion Oneal Hardy, 24 and Allison Ikesha Barnes, 23
• Spencer Justice Blackledge, 25 and Kasie Noelle Hodge, 24
• Christopher Charles East, 39 and Amanda Dawn King, 37
• Chad David Thomas, 44 and Amy Elizabeth Young, 34
• Trent Dylan Wilkerson, 29 and Kaylie Danielle Bradshaw, 26
• Brodrick Michael Ellzey, 42 and Amanda Ann Looney, 37
• Robert Christopher Shows, 40 and Chasity Bernice Tingle, 31
• James Ian Williams, 24 and Samantha Alexandria White, 25
• Kaden Thomas Dale, 26 and Jana Carol Graham, 22
• Kenneth Wayne Herrington III, 26 and Summer Anne Moore, 28
• Leonard J. Tucker, 60 and Keisha Denyel Quinn, 55
• John Glenn Hinton, 57 and Sharon Ann Gavin, 49
• Brandon Taylor Clark, 23 and Brianna Christine Williams, 19
• David Damond Jones, 35 and JaQuatta Jilis Franks, 30
• Evan Lee Windham, 30 and Alison Marleigh Rudolph, 27
• Alvin Woodrow Blakeney, 43 and Kellie Dawn Sager, 39
• Floyderick Terrell McGill, 43 and Tanisha Antunaette Keyes, 26
• Terry Mansel Gooch, 27 and Kristen Renee Lowery, 25
• Harrison Scott Tew, 26 and Jacqueline Vasquez, 28
• Kendrick Lamar Windham, 32 and Quineasha L. McCurty, 29
• Alex Weston Lindsey, 23 and Lexi Nichol Pitts, 22
• Travis Benard Grady, 40 and Temekia Deniece Grady, 42
• Obusi Quoptez Pollock, 40 and Shonmeal Ikea Lewis, 28
• William Gregory Windham, 63 and Lisa Ann Brown, 61
• Bailey Christian Nichols, 24 and Bailey Elizabeth Thornton, 22
• Christian Michael Bowser, 34 and Kara Ann Sasser, 23
• Otis Preston Craney, 45 and Kelly Lynn Atwood, 45
• Daniel James Faircloth, 31 and Oakley Rayann Purvis, 27
• William Blake Phillips, 29 and Sherry Mearine McRee, 42
• Cecil Leroy Odom, 48 and Melissa Ann West, 49
• Phillip Neal Tiner, 60 and Cynthia Touchstone Adams, 64
• Richard Allen Dearman, 47 and Kendra Michele Flowers, 41
• Michael D. McGowen, 26 and Courtney Gene Arrington, 23
• Alan Charles Goodman Jr., 27 and Sara Kiparizoska, 26
• Chad Edward Myrick, 32 and Chelsey Van Buie, 27
• Gregory Don Rustin, 68 and Teodie Jamis Apdian, 42
• William Jeremiah Shows, 41 and Sarah Beth Sumrall, 38
• Kristian A. DeGuire Hornsby, 24 and Autumn Brieann Neilon, 20
• Stephen Paul Martin, 21 and Karoline Hope Butler, 22
• Christopher Lavon Barnett, 41 and Kera Danielle Hardy, 35
• Brian Charles Flowers, 54 and Maurene Ann Neilon, 50
The following people have filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Clyde Saulters III vs. Tammy Saulters
• Carol Bradford vs. Roger Bradford Jr.
• Amy Aguilar vs. Robert Aguilar
• Steven Boykin Sr. vs. Allison Boykin
• Patrick Holliday vs. Charlene Holliday
• Cherice Turner vs. Lutheran Turner
• Lashell Jackson vs. Michael Jackson
• Karen Hill vs. Justin Hill
• Raidyn Paternostru vs. Joseph Paternostru
• Lakesia Cocroft vs. Tramain Cocroft
• Fawaz Alotaibi vs. Anna Alotaibi
• Karrie Lehman vs. Fredrick Lehman
• Micah Strong vs. Lavonette Strong
• LaRhonda Blakney vs. Erick Blakney
• Angel Thomas vs. Tomeka Bowie
• John Davis vs. Jennifer Davis
• Cassandra Hobbs vs. Jessie Hobbs
