The following people filed for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Dalton Scott Parker, 24 and Katelyn Mackenzie Eaks, 19
• Jason Richard Entrekin, 46 and Amberly Danielle Kinmon, 38
• Casey Lamar Lowe, 31 and Holly Marie Norsworthy, 30
• Trevonn Marquii Keller Sr., 25 and Sheron Katorria Jones, 16
• Carter James Brodnax, 22 and Skyla Marie Clark, 22
• Billy Wayne Parker, 56 and Connie Suzette Matheny, 55
• Jimmy Oree Ezell, 75 and Deborah Fowler Boyles, 65
• Lucas Cheston Langley, 21 and Annalyn Nicole Bradshaw, 22
• Philip Tylar Speagle, 24 and Leslie Jeanine Weaver, 29
• Landon Brian Martin, 24 and Savanna Ladawn Brown, 21
• Roy Anthony Rowell, 23 and Holly Rene Smith, 19
• Matthew D. Stewart, 34 and Jenna D. Chapmen, 33
• Tyler Lee Cleaver, 24 and Lindsey Erin Stringer, 20
• Richard Nix Gavin, 72 and Julia Ann Waltman, 72
• Justin Robert Guthrie, 26 and Salena Hope Wilson, 25
• Joseph Cannon Boykin, 22 and Shelby L. Whitehurst, 19
• Ato Kwamena Amuquandoh, 37 and Shalanda Lavella Taylor, 45
• Hagen Carter Harrison, 28 and Clara Alice Wimberly, 26
• Jesus Toto Gomez, 38 and Veronica Chunn Domingo, 35
• Landon Brice Nichols, 27 and Madison Taylor Bellon, 24
• Torionne M. Clevon Pugh, 28 and Shanequea Shanon Syann Sims, 31
• Charles Christopher Loftin, 21 and Meagan Elizabeth Hudson, 22
• David Scott Maples, 38 and Nealy Elizabeth Smith, 30
• Joshua Lee Pearson, 41 and Denise Annette Pearson, 46
• Thomas Carl Sumrall, 35 and Jennifer Rose Patrick, 37
• Christopher Bryan Miller, 25 and Brittany Leann Alexander, 25
• Joseph Leon Taylor, 36 and Denise Michelle Bester, 43
• Cody Nathaniel Gandy, 26 and Alize Sullivan, 21
• Rafael Barrera Pantaleon, 25 and Christian Heaven Douglas, 20
• Joseph Brandon Pitts, 27 and Araceli Marie Figueroa, 22
• Ricky Lynn Dunaway Jr., 45 and Mary Elizabeth Ishee, 39
• Brian Keith Shows, 54 and Connie Kittrell Reed, 54
• William Paul Bounds, 22 and Jade Daniell Peacock, 21
• Dalton Seth Lewis, 25 and Carly Rebecca Olson, 25
• Charles Tyler Gardner, 34 and Annamarie S. Overland, 47
• Jorge Luis Cruz Hernandez, 37 and Leticia Zepeda Portada, 34
• Charles Thomas Flynt, 23 and Laura Mayoline Crews, 21
• Daniel Alexander Little, 25 and Anna Grace Thomas, 25
• Charles Dewey Netto, 61 and Rebecca Lynn Dear, 55
• Justin McCoy Jones, 33 and Heather Marie Holland, 32
• William Robert Ross Jr., 47 and Melissa Sue Todd, 37
• Hunter Ray Sellers, 27 and Crystal Leigh Pickering, 25
• Olen Luke Morgan, 24 and Amanda Ann Stevenson, 23
• Austin Zachary Lundy, 28 and Jessica Lorraine Acevedo, 34
• Daniel Todd Hopkins, 24 and Ruby Marie McCullough, 25
• James Earl Hodge, 60 and Melba Hodge, 57
• Zack Kevin David Blackledge, 22 and Rainbow Aden Karen Smith, 19
• Samuel Rylan Wilkerson, 24 and Emily Elise Smith, 24
• Hunter Blake Byrd, 24 and Mersadies Rianne Scarbrough, 21
• Arvie Joseph McGinnis, 31 and Robin Michelle Delk, 33
• Jonathan Matthew Brown, 42 and Tiffany Danyel Wallace, 38
• Jeremy Orion Solis, 21 and Piper Ann Davis, 21
• Ronald H. Jordan Jr., 52 and Jacquelyne Renae Cooley, 53
• Richard Blake Latham, 25 and Keela Nichole Creel, 26
• Jeffery Don Lambert Jr., 24 and Larissa Audrey Lovette, 30
• Jeremy Michael Gerlach, 32 and Samantha Michell Williams, 22
• Kenny Orrin McMinn Jr., 36 and Heather Christine Knight, 25
• Terry Lavell Hayes, 44 and Chiquita Antionette Barnett, 43
• Reginald Chase Pitts, 31 and Catherine Alesha King, 32
• Donnie Harold Murphy III, 22 and Krista Jade Ogima, 21
• David Keith Holbrook Jr., 33 and Lana Marie Craft, 30
• Delmer Leonel Lara, 49 and Ma De La Luz Ponce Almendarez, 47
• Wesley Dane Mohon, 26 and Sydney Jade Baker, 24
• Joseph Paul Lemoine, 52 and April Kaye White, 45
• Zachary Adam Carr, 31 and Mecklyn Kerri Nicholson, 30
• Wesley Cole Walton, 27 and Alexandra Elizabeth Arledge, 29
• Tony Katrell Lindsey, 39 and Allyssa Raemesha Nixon, 23
• Stephen Craig Hayes, 48 and Lori Brooke Oak, 43
• Demario Ramon Brown, 28 and Desire Shanice Clark, 29
• Jessie Earl Johnson, 58 and Leslie Denise Johnson, 44
• William Perry Bush, 40 and Judy Kristine Wood, 40
• Tyson Alexander Bynum, 22 and Ruby Elizabeth Smith, 22
• Sidney Ray Williams Jr., 38 and Kaleena Ornetter Smith, 41
• Tanner Brett Walters, 23 and Anna Lee Hendry, 23
• Dalton Blaine Williams, 21 and Kameron Shae Hale, 21
• David Ray Barry Jr., 24 and Emily Joy McLaurin, 23
• Russell O’Keith Gregory, 64 and Theresa Ann Delancey, 64
• Hunter Blake Rogers, 24 and Taylor Anne Mason, 23
• Daviontae L. Lacy, 27 and Wykeria Imoni Paulette Coleman, 21
• Christopher Wyatt Williams, 19 and Madison Grace Houston, 19
• Travis Leonarde Butler Jr., 34 and Philinese Nichelle Liggins, 34
• Cody Ryan Holloway, 25 and Madelyn Jan Cooley, 24
• Elliott Harper Cassell, 45 and Peggy Erin Beale, 41
• Bayron Beonco Taylor, 49 and Marsha Deshon Ross, 48
• Justin Daniel Ulmer, 34 and Alicia Danielle Griffiths, 26
• Roy Dale West Jr., 33 and Caitlyn Nicole Broome, 24
• Daniel Artis Jenkins, 58 and Teresa Nanette Riley, 57
• Ross Logan Sumrall, 23 and Katherine Elise Windham, 23
• Houston Michael Harrell, 25 and Madison Ann Woods, 23
• Cortland Stewart Goff, 23 and Chelsea Laurel Musgrove, 23
• William Terry Bayne, 71 and Gayle Hendry Speed, 72
• Scott Briscoe Jr., 58 and Mary Annette Williamson, 53
• Braxton Joel Taylor, 25 and Cassidy Lauren Irvine, 23
• Michael Shane Hynum, 53 and Heather Ladawn Hynum, 42
• Joshua Kyle Maxcey, 33 and Cortney Ann Fortunato, 33
• Brennan Lamar Mosley, 29 and Jessica Ann Kelley, 25
The following people filed for divorce in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Adam Ishee vs. Jennifer Ishee
• Eugene White Jr. vs. Ana White
• Trinity Glasscock vs. Edward Glasscock II
• Billy K. Musgrove vs. Cassandra Musgrove
• Eryn Ulmer vs. Bryce Ulmer
• Natesha Smith-Isabell vs. Frank Isabell
• Cristy Smith vs. Terry Smith Sr.
• Michael Mitchell vs. Leah Mitchell
• Charles Wilson Sr. vs. Rachael Wilson
• Jacqueline Stringer vs. Matthew Stringer
• Phillip Smith vs. Ashley Smith
• Felicia Jones Dove vs. Frederick Dove
• Brenda Nolan vs. Jonathan Noland
• Star Williams vs. Hayden Geiger
• Jamie Shows vs. Charles Shows Jr.
• Chloe Ainsworth vs. Dalton R. Ainsworth
• Keri Rowell vs. Laekin Rowell
