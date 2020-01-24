The following people filed for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Antonio Acevedo Serrano, 40 and Karina Mendez Moreno, 31
• Marcus Tyrone Jefferson, 37 and Amanda Sue Young, 33
• Eric Sanchez Bonner, 29 and Beverly Latamara Thomas, 30
• Jarett Wayne Walters, 34 and Sarah MacKenzie Sellers, 22
• Rubin Glenn Wedgeworth, 46 and Amanda Joy Shows, 40
• Cipriano E. Gonzalez, 49 and Laurie Anne May, 47
The following people filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Jennifer Williams vs. Ed Williams
• Shannon Caraway-Pinilla vs. Ivan Pinilla
• Kaitlin Herrington vs. Kenneth Z. Herrington
• Jennifer Dobbs vs. Samuel Dobbs
• Robert Smith vs. Rita Smith
• Michelle Thomas vs. John J. Thomas II
• Tarsha Brown vs. Lamiko A. Brown
• Rochelle Williams vs. Robert A. Williams
• Jacob A. Ward vs. Audrianna Ward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.