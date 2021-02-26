The following people filed for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Abraham McKenzie Jr., 41 and Deitra Joy Tate, 40
• Taylor Lee Dungan, 23 and Hannah Esabel Summerlin, 19
• Glen Allan Taylor, 31 and Amber Nicole Long, 29
• Timothy Dale Moffett Sr., 43 and Kimberly Denise Howard, 37
• Marquin Rodridius Bivins, 48 and Kim Lashana Jordan, 47
• Armando Carreon Marmolejo, 28 and Gloria Esperanza Ortiz Fuentes, 29
• Joseph Napolean Coker, 51 and Ellisha Josephine Cook, 46
• Thomas Ray Sherrell, 64 and Bridget Diane Melton, 46
• Michael Timothy Davis, 46 and Leigha Estelle Carroll, 34
• Matthew Cole Rozek, 27 and Whitney Michele Cox, 22
• Dalvin Juran Taylor, 26 and Kamryn Monique Keyes, 26
• Luther Henry Hogan, 54 and Christina Mae Williamson, 40
• Michael Jerome Amos Jr., 36 and Karen Marie Johnson, 37
• Darius Randall McGee, 53 and Susan Rose Atkinson, 44
• Rodgers Quin Walters, 46 and Stephanie Renee Gray, 44
• Keshun Latrel Arrington, 23 and Tyesha Sheaon Wolverton, 28
• Jeremy Keith Jordan, 26 and Madison Renee McAlpin, 22
• Matthew Tyler Voss, 22 and Katelyn Carol Parker, 20
• Zachary Kane Stephens, 23 and Amanda Nicole Flynn, 22
• Michael Patrick Hare, 28 and Hope Elizabeth Pledger, 34
• Luis Antonio Hernandez, 38 and Leidy Daryery Gallardo Batista, 40
• James Michael Stephens, 72 and Angela Anderson Flynt, 49
• Byron Scott Holifield, 22 and Brittany Elizabeth Husband, 21
• Hillman Phillips, 80 and Henrietta C. Phillips, 80
• Cody Warren, Flynn, 27 and Lillie Dianne Blackwell, 29
• Joe Junior Howard, 29 and Tiffany Danielle Knight, 27
• Jeremy Deonte Henley, 24 and Kelsey Raquel Rogers, 24
The following people filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• Amanda Ainsworth vs. Tommy Ainsworth
• Corey White vs. Randy White Jr.
• Jennifer Henderson vs. Joshua Loper
• Gerardo Mora vs. Zelda Bass Mora
• Skylar Weir vs. Ryan Weir
• Thomas Holifield vs. Tammy Holifield
• Kurt Smith vs. Judi Tanner
• Andrea Ramirez-Castillo vs. Alfredo Ochoa-Guzman
• Ashley Hill vs. Zachary Hill
• Heath Stuart vs. Casey Stuart
• Jamesa Lindsey vs. Matthew Barnes
• Kevin Tidwell vs. Maria Tidwell
• Mary Bates vs. William Bates
• Anthony Paul Davis vs. Tabith Renee Davis
• Lakitia Evans vs. Gregory Evans
• Haleigh Kelley vs. Michael Kelley
• Dana Blackledge vs. Gary Blackledge;
• Christopher Daniels vs. Destiny Daniels
• Kristen Franklin vs. Rodney Franklin Jr.
