Marriage license applicants from the Jones County Circuit Clerk's Office:
• Charles Caleb Robinson, 21 and Leah Brooke Walters, 20
• Casey Wayne Calhoun, 41 and Victoria Elaine Kirkland, 30
• Dustin Ray Howell, 35 and Samantha Lee Boykin, 30
• Marion Douglas Ingram, 31 and Erin Elizabeth Brown, 39
• Maynique Dechey Williams, 26 and Jasmine Tatiana Tisdale, 27
• Joel Phillip Wambolt, 26 and Lauren Elise Stevens, 21
• Quindarius Seshanw Stewart, 23 and Allyson Jalissa Miller, 23
• William Joseph Herrington Jr., 22 and Alexus Julian Ishee, 22
• John Ray West, 44 and Carolyn Louise Smithpeters, 42
• Zachary Ryan Windham, 31 and Brittany Hope Covalt, 29
• Steven Emanuel Rogers, 24 and Karly Lane Jones, 23
• Randy Joe Evans, 64 and Jayne Phyllis Windham, 64
• Joseph Montgomery Denmark, 25 and Kelsie Hope Hathorn, 24
• Cade Grayson Graham, 26 and Emily Lynn Finley, 22
• Dakota Lynn Whiddon, 19 and Ashlynn Taylor Whitehead, 21
• Jonathan Cameron Easterling, 24 and Crystal Dawn Davis, 23
• Tate Allen Myrick, 19 and Victoriona Raynelle Reynolds, 18
• Cameron Charles Anderson, 24 and Katelinn Marie Shotts, 21
• Corbin Alexander Genthe, 21 and Heather Brianne Robinson, 21
• Donald Chase Wildman, 34 and Kayla Nacole Graves, 33
• Michael Anthony Alt, 21 and Julia Elizabeth Wilson, 21
• Aaron Anderson, 53 and Claudette Brown, 53
• Terry Lee Windham, 54 and Ethel Lee Hardison, 61
• Jonathan David Chancellor, 31 and
Kristin Louisa Katherine Wieland, 25
• Brandon Cory Sumrall, 29 and Stormy Lynn Stoner, 30
• Thomas Lyons, 50 and Peal B. Hodges, 66
• Jared Jamar Tillman, 27 and Marquita Varsha McDonald, 27
• Jeffery Ryan Reid, 40 and Heather Lynn Howell, 43
• Lesse Edward Showes, 38 and Leah Dawn Lack, 34
• Josiah David Jones, 26 and Emily Rose Korb, 21
• Richard Allen Strickland, 49 and Sabrina Michelle Newman, 43
• Jimmie Leedel Krout, 37 and Amie Lynn Galecki, 40
• Gabriel Ameen Emmons, 31 and Laquisha Anquanette Knight, 28
• Mason Alan Blakeney, 26 and Virginia Rae Meeks, 33
• Dion Cory’elle Pollock, 33 and Mary Denise Hailes, 25
• Shane Michael Housley, 25 and Kinsey Danae Chisholm, 20
• Antonio Maurice Wash, 51 and Ronshanda Ann Harris, 41
• Michael Caleb Kelley, 21 and Haleigh M. Hollinghead, 21
• Jordan Trevell McDonald, 26 and Raichal Kamella Reed, 26
• Brian Paul Bergeron, 47 and Tina Lynn Bush, 48
• Ricky Davontae Smith, 33 and Camia Reniece Lenoir, 29
• Marcus Tyrone Williams, 33 and Natasha Tilynn Hargrove, 39
• Charles Anthony Thrash, 26 and Jordan Ann Slade, 26
• Donald Ellis Dear, 20 and Carley Breann Ishee, 21
• Shelby Keaton Dickerson, 25 and Julia Cherish McNeill, 20
Couples filing for divorce in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's Office:
• Veronica Sims vs. Derrick Spencer
• Deborah Wade vs. James Wade
• Kaleena Smith vs. Gary Smith
• Jonathan Bove vs. Kendall Bove
• James Green Jr. vs. Susan Maxwell Green
• Jermarcus Ross vs. Veonca Ducksworth
• Mary Seals vs. Seng Sithisakd
• Rebekah Boone vs. Joshua Boone
• John Thames vs. Thelma P. Thames
• Crystal D. Jackson vs. Phillip Jackson
• Katie Barnett vs. David Barnett
• Haley Rivera vs. Jean Rivera
• Tyra Hendry vs. Breland Hendry
• Nolan Green vs. Amber Green
• Brittany McDaniel vs. Christopher McDaniel
• Angelina Knight vs. Larry Knight
• Iris Maxey vs. William Maxey
