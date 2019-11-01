The following applied for marriage licenses
in Jones County Circuit Court
• Agustin Gabriel Gabriel, 38 and Aura Marina Ambrocio Gabriel, 27
• Daniel Jay Holifield, 33 and Brooke Ilene Mozingo, 27
• John Walter Leggett, 23 and Collyn Elizabeth Bassett, 22
• Jesse Thomas Walters, 22 and Kaylee Elizabeth Jones, 23
• Trevor Aaron Moffett, 25 and Leah Brooke Welborn, 27
• Jarrod Hunter Barnes, 25 and Alexis Brianna Stroud, 21
The following filed for divorce
in Jones County Chancery Court
• Lisa Diane Herrington Walker vs. Billy Bartwell Walker
• Shekieta Williamson Arrington vs. Tony Arrington
• Brittany Brewer Parish vs. James Roland Denton Parish
• Clinton Rayburn vs. Kristinn Rayburn
