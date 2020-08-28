Marriage licenses applicants from Jones County
• Hugo Cesar Altamirano Pavon, 32 and Oneida Sanchez Calles, 33
• Dajalan Daboris Parsons, 21 and Brittani Eugenia Dozier, 19
• Andrew Dalton Head, 22 and Jamie Cheyene Jordan, 21
• Maurice Harris, 44 and Shuwanda Sanford, 42
• Cody Daniel Corey, 24 and Rebecca Cheyanne Parker, 21
• Benjamin Corey Holifield, 24 and Cathleen Amelia Hunt, 19
• Patrick Joseph Barnes, 43 and Ashley Hope Blair, 31
• Antonio Okeefe Sampson, 44 and Edlisha Ladriques Shanks, 39
• Villaseca Montiel Modesto, 41 and Heather Irene Kersey, 27
• Austin Dewayne Brashier, 26 and Dora Lee Winstead, 21
• Daniel Kade Pierce, 26 and Daryn Nicole Chancellor, 21
• Tyler Larue Thompsn, 22 and Heather Nicole Chisholm, 20
• Wesley Alan Scott, 40 and Abigail Brigitte Smith, 37
• Daniel Lewis Evans, 40 and Dione Michelle Sinegal, 45
• Shawn Thomas Knight, 42 and Courtney Lynne Windham, 33
• Marcus Tywone Dixon, 39 and Erica Shemeka Buxton, 39
• John Joseph Hardin, 57 and Wendy Sue Coffin, 51
• Christopher Paul Biglane, 48 and Savannah Diane Georgia Knight, 32
• Jimmy Daniel Griggs, 66 and Jennie Bernice Barnes, 61
• Thomas Hudson Dunkerton, 20 and Jaclyn Nicole Walley, 22
• Jamal Lacharles Harrison, 29 and Ashley Nicole Evans, 27
• Elbert Ray Barnes, 60 and Polly Hamilton, 53
• Adan Hernadez, 25 and Cheyenne Devan Morsheiser, 23
• Christopher Elisha Edwards, 25 and Holly Elizabeth Elmore, 22
• Brandon Wayne Simon, 45 and Mintci Lei Lowe, 55
• Brett Tyler Wood, 27 and Whitney La’Cole Fowler, 22
• Marty Randolph Dearman, 38 and Kari Dwan Miller, 38
• Patrick Bannon Luckey, 31 and Katelyn Marie Corley, 25
• Zacharry Kent Field, 30 and Kerrie Diana Williams, 27
• Michael Dalton Harris, 26 and Jasmine Lynn Sims, 26
• Deundre Micah Robertson, 26 and Klmaya Danyel Keyes, 21
• Jonathan Ryan Fennell, 23 and Virginia Ruth Hosey, 20
• Darinel Vasquez Villatoro, 38 and Alba Perez Lopez, 32
• Maykquin Abimael Gomez Vasquez, 31 and Jeisy Yasmini Hernandez Rojas, 30
• Randy Lamar White Jr., 43 and Corey Marchelle Reon, 39
• Brandon Deshon Russell, 32 and Star Aspen Green, 28
• Willie Tyrone McLaurin, 36 and Brittany Rena Washington, 32
• Marcos Martinez Miron, 38 and Guillermina J. Rodriguez, 32
• Toby McNair, 29 and Bridgett Lashay Walton, 31
• Harry Allen Gray, 45 and Brandy Emily Ann Hennington, 37
• Maurice Donte Collins, 32 and Javia Shavonne Hosey, 21
• Thomas Stephen Horne, 29 and Tatiana Nicole Keyes, 25
• Jose Luis A. Gonzalez, 47 and Marbella Hernandez Morales, 39
• Jimmy Lee Hurtt, 58 and Jennifer Robin Dennis, 58
• Cruz Reyes Sincastle, 37 and Emma Lizbeth P. Dominiquez, 32
• Heiler Castillo, 21 and Anai Aguilar, 19
• Bill Herman Arrington, 40 and Tikia Sade Annettenia Booth, 31
• Jason Jermaine McGill Sr., 37 and Toni Michelle McSwain, 41
• Joshua Tirrel McCoy, 23 and Victory Danielle Coleman, 22
• Shawndaius Ja’Keece Gaines, 28 and Porosha Lynn Keyes, 25
• Timothy Earl Barnett, 39 and Meagan Danel Richard, 36
• Cody Alva Taylor, 28 and Brittany Ann Conner, 24
• James Patrick Taylor, 38 and Amanda Elizabeth Hardy, 32
• Cory James Pitts, 33 and Madison Lynah Odom, 29
• Matthew David Sanders, 29 and Susan Ellen Graham, 29
• Christopher Cordarius Dukes, 23 and Mikaela Marie Flynn, 20
• James Tyler Graham, 26 and Kaitlyn Cheyenne Evans, 25
• David Dewayne Cunningham, 48 and Veronica Del Carmen Jiminez Leon, 49
• Wesley Joseph Holybee, 52 and Molly Renee Hester, 38
• James Gregory Sims, 45 and Melissa Carol Jones, 46
• Andre Singleton, 43 and Schecara Deshenna Pace, 30
• Christopher Alexander Howell, 21 and Nicole Elaine Tisdale, 21
• Shannon Dale Cooley, 42 and Denna Nicole Mills, 32
• Paul G. Sumrall Jr., 53 and Teresa Ann Holloway, 57
• Steven Ray Lambert, 27 and Kathleen Ann Douglas, 47
• Arthur Braden Blackwell, 23 and Hannah Taylor Todd, 22
• Karl Shane Walters, 31 and Brianna Victoria Warrick, 28
• Jerome Tyree Caldwell, 42 and Julia Denise Caldwell, 43
• Warren Jefferson Selman III, 27 and Kaylah Marie Hall, 24
• Lonnie James Richard, 52 and Melinda May Pearson, 51
Couples filing for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Mark Pitts vs. Tracy L. Walters
• Ernie Joiner vs. Margaret Joiner
• Franklin Braddock vs. Laurie Braddock
• Tiama Smith vs. Philip Smith
• David Morgan vs. Mary Morgan
• Contina McDonad vs. Mitchell McDonald
• Sandra Everette vs. John Everette
• ChiQuilla Johnikin vs. Dorell Johnikin
• Aurora Ferguson vs. Jacob Ferguson
• Jimmie Everett vs. Lakisha Everett
• Robert Stevens vs. Krista Stevens
• Tony Lindsey vs. Mariah Umholtz
• David Maples vs. Skyla Maples
• Virginia Turner vs. Eddie Williams
• Alexis Montgomery Sims vs. Chance Sims
• Tanette Houze vs. D.C. Houze Jr.
• Thomas Jones II vs. Taharn Jones
• Nettie Chaney vs. Charles R. Chaney Sr.
• Derrick Whitlock vs. Veronica Whitlock
• Melinda Fefili vs. Mohammed Tefili
• Amanda James vs. Jessie James
• Gary Hosey Jr. vs. Christina Hosey
• Larry Campbell vs. Jessica Campbell
• Eldridge Husband vs. Mary Husband
• Whitney Branch vs. Larry Branch
• Malissa Durfee vs. James Durfee
• Kayla Drikill vs. William Driskill
• Joseph Bush vs. Cynthia Bush
• Edwin Brown vs. Hether Brown
• Katelynn Rowell vs. Justin Rowell
• David Carson vs. Ladawna Carson
• Jessica Turner vs. Billy Turner
• Samantha Cobb vs. Aaron Cobb
• Maranda McLaughlin vs. Michael McLaughlin
• Jessica McLain vs. Ricky Brown Jr.
• Cassandra Terry vs. Anthony Terry
• Cindy Ramirez vs. Miguel Ramirez
• Margaret Lyle vs. Matthew Lyle
• Brandi Lowery vs. Robert Lowery
• Porfirio Ignot vs. Donna Ignot
• Miranda Brashier vs. Justin Brashier
