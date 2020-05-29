The following people have applied for marriage licenses in Jones County Circuit Court
• Charles Dustin McLain, 22 and Rebecca Lynn Heinrich, 22
• Jacob Clyde Powell, 25 and Kaylandra Paige Martinez, 24
• John Thomas Murphy, 19 and Jessica Elizabeth Simank, 19
• Brent Ryan Williams, 41 and Kristen Judene Hood, 31
• Michael Cody Hutcherson, 23 and Hannah Faith Morris, 20
• Darrel Conner Roney, 20 and Victoria Lauren Strickland, 21
• Randall Lane Myrick, 22 and Destin Malique Cunningham, 22
• Sedrick Devon Haynes, 38 and Arnisha Tawana Dean, 31
• Bryan Michael Harper, 35 and Jessica Diane Suarez, 37
• Michael Joseph Thornton, 36 and Jessica Grace Dunn, 36
• Paul William Craven Jr., 58 and Gianna Vizcaya Hickman, 55
• Austin Tyler Jernigan, 23 and Kacie Elizabeth Hand, 21
• Joseph Miller Saul, 22 and Michelle Lynn Moss, 29
• Aaron Jaque Altman,19 and Kentavia Orlando Hilton, 20
• James Lee Harrison III, 28 and Lacretta Nicole George, 35
• Kendrick Deshawn Pugh, 28 and Nakiya Lashun Patrick, 24
• Jimmie Lee House, 66 and Dorothy Marie House, 64
• Zachary Marck Guy, 26 and Elizabeth Nicole Limerick, 19
• Billy Don Bilberry Jr., 33 and Jennifer Magen Pennington, 27
• Shaquille O’neal Johnson Sr., 26 and Shakeibra Tanyale House, 26
• William Edward Andrews, 50 and Kelly Faye Parker, 38
• Josh Andrew Brooks, 30 and Ashley Marie Parker, 28
• Wendell Kelvin Smith, 49 and Tina Michelle Williams, 44
• Tommy Michael Shepherd, 68 and Marilyn Joan Mount, 65
• Alek Luke Harper, 22 and Madison Blakely Chatham, 21
• Jonavon Keaton Stamps, 28 and Lakyn Mlee Ivy, 26
• Dalton Trichel Caldwell, 54 and Monica Charlene Eddy, 42
The following people have filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Tera Trudeau vs. Charlie Trudeau
• Patricia Alridge vs. Matthew Alridge
• Neco Brown vs. James Deloach
• Michael Moore vs. Lorrie Moore
• Donna Jones vs. James Jones
• Cody Holloway vs. Tammi Holloway
• Sharea Williams vs. Dale Williams
• Charlotte Bryant vs. Jason Bryant
• Steven Sullivan vs. Brandi Sullivan
• Kelley Holmes vs. Richard Holmes
• Cedric Bender vs. Alisha Bender
• Tamara Grubbs vs. Jason Grubbs
• Kristen Sims vs. Sasha Sims
• Gladis Longmire vs. Gregory Longmire
• Ericka Mayfield vs. Travis Mayfield
• Laterrier Pugh vs. Michael Jones
• Stephanie Green vs. William Green
• Andrew Mueller vs. Cristen Mueller
