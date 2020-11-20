Marriage license applicants from the Jones County Circuit Clerk's Office:
• Jordan Anthony Ladner, 24 and Reagan Ellyce Gavin, 26
• Joseph Blaise Mangano, 25 and Cameron Jade Blackwell, 25
• Joseph Morris Walters, 51 and Lorrie Gray Griffin, 53
• Scooter Cleveland Carney, 39 and Alyce Danielle Holifield, 34
• James Cory Smith, 30 and Kayanna Taylor Morgan, 23
• John David Bullock, 26 and Alexis Leann Guthrie, 24
• Seth Franklin Cobb, 28 and Lori Lynn McJohnson, 46
• Casey Aaron Coleman, 23 and Samantha Jade Reinhardt, 19
• Charles Edward Toche III, 21 and Laura Ann Brown, 21
• Spencer Michael Thomas Gibbs, 23 and Hannah Grace Hankins, 24
• Timothy Howard Eavenson, 33 and Jennifer Christine Maddox, 27
• Corrin Mackenzie Roberts, 23 and Taylor Victoris Pippin, 22
• Howard Travares Overby, 37 and Krista Diane McKenzie, 40
• Gregory Lynn Wedgeworth, 50 and Mable Doretha Pittman, 47
• Joshua Daniel Nicaud, 38 and Jamie Jean Fox, 38
• Cody Richard Dennis, 29 and Cameron Julia Adams, 29
• Jason Singleton Carter, 41 and Kayla MichelleElkins, 36
• Cordell Antwan Mabery, 35 and Kimberly Hughes, 29
• Sevin Marc Gandy, 24 and Kimberly Leann Stewart, 25
• Jacob Dillon Hosey, 28 and Megan Allen Stewart, 25
• Willis Jakeel Nicholson, 26 and Askeyia Amante Walker, 26
• Jerrel Dean Dobbs Jr., 48 and Vicki Lynn Richardson, 50
• Katrina Marie Cochran, 40 and Kimberly Shea Brown, 45
• Zachary Samuel Livingston, 23 and Madison Layne Blackwell, 20
• James Arthur McCraw, 75 and Charlotte Virginia Speer, 78
• Gabriel Alba Isabel, 36 and Clara Joaquina Martinez, 37
• James Michael Wiklund, 49 and Leeann Booth, 39
• Zachary Thomas Cook, 23 and Cecily Michelle Smith, 22
• Mitchell Crosby, 64 and Margaret Ann James, 68
• Jeramey Blake Hill, 26 and Amy Katherine Crapps, 23
• William Alexander Walker, 35 and Sarah Renee Townsend, 24
• Dustin Chad Lambert, 22 and Kemberly Ann Freeman, 22
• Dayvis Amos McLeod, 19 and Presley Maria Graham, 19
• Colby Bennett Stringfellow, 23 and Bailey Nicole Nelson, 22
• Barlon Dean Anderson, 62 and Connie Theresa Beech, 53
• Christopher Rian Williams, 42 and Leigh Ann Aultman, 47
Couples filing for divorce in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's Office:
• Larry Bounds vs. Felisha Page
• David Hancock vs. Lisa Hancock
• Lonnie Richards vs. Melinda Richards
• Jasmine Thigpen vs. Ronnie Thigpen
• Kristopher Foster vs. Aimee Foster
• Brian Maples vs. Johnna Smith
• Jennifer Fretwell vs. Dalton Fretwell
• Terry Lott vs. Martin Lott
• Frederic Barber vs. Maeola Barber
• Amber Holifield vs. Steven Holifield
• Sandra Averette vs. John Everette
• Chataura Sanders vs. George Sanders
• Regina Wheeler vs. Diawon Gray
• Angelia Simmons vs. Ezell P. Simmons
