Marriage license applicants
from the Jones County Circuit Clerk's Office:
• Caleb Darius Nunnery, 23 and Hayley Noelle Ellzey, 27
• Jerry Wyatt Patterson, 20 and Carly Miranda Wooten, 20
• Jose Pedro Echeverria, 29 and Maria Marlene Portillo, 24
• Jordan Daniel Dalton Beasley, 23 and Rachel Lorin Webb, 23
• Wyatt Chaney Smith, 21 and Evelyn Grace Kackley, 21
• Jerry Wayne Jarrell Jr., 52 and Cheree Nicole York, 32
• Steven Kyle Thorne, 26 and Brittney Lade Lack, 25
• Timothy Luke Williams, 23 and Savannah Elaine Walters, 23
• Zachary Thomas James, 30 and Katie Elizabeth Pittman, 29
• Carter Allen Jones, 21 and Brianna Riley Couch, 20
• William Jack Kerr, 29 and Brittany Lorne Ward, 37
• Matthew Lee Clark, 29 and Hannah Elizabeth Dickinson, 22
• Grant Edward Dillard, 23 and Mandy Ellise Hester, 23
• Carl Douglas Manning Jr., 50 and Amy Odom (Hodge), 45
• Dustin Lane Scarborough, 25 and Mary Rose Drawdy, 23
• John Garron Bogle, 22 and Hailey Michelle Stewart, 25
• Stephen Alexander Keys, 31 and Leisha Porshae Arrington, 28
• Roger Dale Saul, 21 and Margan Maree Gilbert, 21
• William Mitchell Driver, 31 and Julia Leann Aguirre, 27
• Darrius Devon Garner, 30 and Melissa Danielle Moore, 29
• Steve Earl Woodard, 53 and Allison Leronica Smith, 44
• Randell Duhon II, 26 and Carlie Olivia Breanne Benoit, 26
• Michael Jeremy Shirley, 35 and Minnie Jean Keyes, 29
• Marco Antonio Jazmin, 25 and Alejandra B. Alvarado, 36
• Christian Lee Stansel, 29 and Kayla Lynn Whisenant, 27
• Billy Joe Pitts III, 25 and Linda Olevia Page, 26
• Blake Dempsey Beach, 23 and Marla Danielle Parker, 22
• Kody Ryan Deboxtel, 29 and Carrie Lorraine Hancock, 34
• Abel Escribano Catemaxca, 28 and Veronica Ramirez Lopez, 27
• Austin Scott Leon Cartwright, 24 and Shelley Amber Dehaan, 23
• Donald M. Allen, 53 and Kathrynn Ann Myers (Theriot), 57
• Brandon Santelle Booth, 30 and Jessica Marie Warrell, 25
• Dennis Earl Jenkins, 27 and Shanika Antoinette Byrd, 37’
• Diyquavious Kardell Ellis, 22 and Jasmine Keearil Windham, 32
• Bobby Ray Gardner, 37 and Letasca Chalmane Owens, 42
• Jackie Lee McFee Jr., 47 and Catina D. Holdiness (Gainey), 45
• Anthony Thomas, 55 and Brandie Danyelle Ross, 20
• Charlie Nimmo Clark II, 46 and Miranda Leigh Hayes, 35
• Shawn Jamal Jenkins, 34 and Harlisha Andrea Roberts, 33
• Curtis EdisonYoung Sr., 57 and Sylvia Sofia Carter, 42
• James Lee Alexander, 26 and Megan Elise Livingston, 24
• Zachary David Howell, 20 and Chelsea Dawn Stringer, 21
• Peyton Keith Swilley, 23 and Alexis Gabrielle Melendez, 23
• Thomas Daniel Neff, 72 and Jacquie Lynn Neff (Tew), 57
• Timmy Wayne Robbins, 53 and Rebecca Lynn Yates, 52
• Al Gene Brown, 43 and Kelly Faye Russell, 44
• Robert Christopher Saul, 38 and Teffany Charmagne English, 40
Couples filing for divorce in
the Jones County Chancery Clerk's Office:
• Vancy Garcia vs. Francisco Garcia Franco
• Melissa Jenkins vs. Jamie Jenkins
• Brent Holifield vs. Brittany Holifield
• Mary Gilbert vs. James Gilbert
• Cynthia Pettis vs. Reginal Pettis
• Kendra Shaffer vs. Luis Marquez
• Joshua Shelby vs. Tiyarie Shelby
• James Clark vs. Alison Clark
• Charles W. Edwards II vs. Stephanie Edwards
