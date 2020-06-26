Marriage licenses applicants from Jones County
• James Cornell Bounds Jr., 35 and Matsey Michelle Harris, 39
• Karen James Wilson, 26 and Marilyn Mittie Kelly, 25
• Warren Taylor Gainey, 22 and Mallory Claire Blackledge, 21
• Keith Graham Welborn II, 38 and Dae Marie Carney, 39
• Cole Reid Whitman, 22 and Trista Joanna Magee, 23
• Nelson Mead Ladner Jr., 50 and Angela Michelle Jefcoat, 48
• Ronnie Latrell Shoemake, 72 and Gwendolyn Celeste Bryant, 64
• Bobby Gerald Maskew, 67 and Tina Renee Barlow, 54
• James Alton Holder, 64 and Tina Mae Blair, 50
• James Derek Shirley, 40 and Kelsa Amber Temple, 41
• Robert Dale Jefcoat, 29 and Elizabeth Brooke Davis, 31
• Dalton Lee Garner, 21 and Leah Ann Thompson, 19
• Tony Katrell Lindsey, 37 and Mariah Ann Umholtz, 32
• Anthony Glen Richardson, 47 and Margie Louise Gatlin, 52
• Matthew Christopher Easterwood, 35 and Mollie D’Ann Meador, 34
• Seth Michael Strickland, 19 and Ashley Elizabeth Wilson, 18
• Devarus Kentrell Walker, 31 and Charmayne Laroze Walker, 29
• Jonathan Parker Beech, 35 and Jennifer Lynn Wildman, 29
• Bradley Mitchel Green, 43 and Betty Rose Ainsworth, 29
• Jared Powell Herrington, 22 and Shea Elizabeth Mello, 20
• Johnny Ray Gibson, 27 and Michaela Shayne Clark, 21
• Michael Chance Rozek, 25 and Sarah MacKenzie Rayner, 26
• Todd Christopher Maslanka, 52 and Dede Elizabeth Davidson, 38
• Keontae Montrelle Jones, 23 and Teneeya Keona Fresjanae Naylor, 28
• James Kevin Brett, 57 and Paula Elaine Holifield, 56
• Antonio Bentley Booth, 32 and Sommer Michelle Parker, 41
• Caleb Lane Scitzs, 26 and Macey Alayna Windham, 19
• Matthew Lamont Taylor, 36 and Evelyn Ann Stokes, 36
• Garrett Tate Moore, 29 and Mollie Victoria Tidwell, 22
• Jonas Devon Buxton, 34 and Demetric Dianne Martin, 30
• Samuel Benjamin Kelley, 45 and Rachael Ann Cason, 45
• David Alberto Marin Hernandez, 26 and Tara Maretta Evans, 24
• Jacob Channing Carter, 29 and Misty Shiann Thomas, 25
• Adam Chase Griffith, 22 and Anna Matias Crell, 20
• Michael Shawn Skidmore, 44 and Shina Nycole Sherman, 42
• Stephen Blake Anderson, 23 and Taylor Leighanne Anderson, 19
• Hugo Cesar Altamirano Pazon, 32 and Oneida Sanchez Calles, 33
People filing for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Contina Henderson vs. Mitchell McDonald
• Bridgett Webb vs. Lewis Webb II
• Antarius McDougle vs. Jessica McDougle
• Lisa McNeill vs. Billy R. McNeill
• Jimmy Pitts vs. Adrynna Pitts
• Russell Muraca vs. Tiffany Muraca
• Michael LaRochelle vs. Christa LaRochelle
• Demetrius Barnes vs. Lakesha Barnes
• Kim Holloway Harrison vs. Glenn Harrison
• Melissa Staten vs. Carl Staten jr.
• John Thaxton vs. Kelli Thaxton
• Justin McInnis vs. Jessica McInnis
• Athena Williams vs. Charles Williams
• Glenisha Bonner vs. Michael Bonner
• Patrick King vs. Kacie King
• Robert Stoll vs. Dawn Stoll
• Chasity Kittrell vs. James Kittrell
• Anita Chandler vs. Steven Chandler
• Courtney Jernigan vs. Olan Jernigan Jr.
• Sabrina Newman vs. Michael Newman
• Karla Hardy vs. Melvin Brown
• Katlyn Williams vs. Kaleb Williams
• Carolann Hanington vs. Guy Hanington
• Teresa Smith vs. Lloyd Smith
• Jared Hagan vs. Kimberly Hagan
• Kimberly Hull vs. Robert Hull
• Thomas Sumrall vs. Logan Sumrall
• Rebecca Brown vs. Jonathan Brown
• Jammie Arnold vs. Melita Arnold
