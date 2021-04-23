May 1 - Get Sideways, Brewsky’s, Hattiesburg 10 p.m.
May 1 - Lee Brice, Brandon Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m.
May 1 - Okatoma Festival, Covington County Courthouse,
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 1 - Day in the Park 5K, 1-Mile Fun Run, Mason Park, 8 a.m.
April 30 - May 2 - Monster Jam, Miss. Coast Coliseum,
times vary
May 1 - “First Saturdays” Outdoor Sale, The Lucky Rabbit,
Hattiesburg, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 1 - Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival, The Hollywood Warehouse, Gulfport, 7-10 p.m.
May 1 - Little Black Creek Crawfish Festival, Little Black Creek, Lumberton, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 2 - Spring Recital, Life Church, Laurel, 2 p.m.
May 7 - Colt Ford, Brewsky’s, Hattiesburg 8 p.m.
May 7-9 - 17th annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival,
Foley, Ala.
May 8 - Mississippi Made Saturday, Laurel Mercantile Co.,
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 8 - SpringFEST 2021, Miss. Mercantile Co, Gulfport, 10 a.m.
May 8 - 589 Flea Market Spring Fling, 589 Flea Market, Purvis,
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 8 - Free N’ Easy and sixth anniversary event,
The Knight Butcher, Laurel, noon to 3 p.m.
May 8 - Mission 22 Benefit Car, Truck and Bike Show,
Hog Heaven BBQ, Laurel, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 8-9 - Champagne Jam, 320fifthstreet, Laurel, 9 p.m., 11 p.m.
May 9 - Mother's Day Blues Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds
May 13 - Canton Flea Market Arts and Crafts Show,
Canton Tourism, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 15 - Live in Laurel: Cary Hudson and Katrina Miller,
Trustmark Art Park, 3-6 p.m.
May 15 - Mo Jiles Band, Brewsky’s, Hattiesburg, 10 p.m.
May 21 - Wine Down Downtown, Laurel, 5-8 p.m.
May 22 - Cody Johnson, Forrest County Multipurpose Center,
Hattiesburg, 6-9 p.m.
May 28 - Jon Pardi, Brandon Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m.
