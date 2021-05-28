CALENDAR OF EVENTS
May 29: Mississippi Made Saturday, Laurel Mercantile Co., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
May 30: Memorial Day in Memory of our Veterans, Piney Branch Veterans Retreat, 2 p.m.
May 31: Memorial Day Remembrance at Veterans Memorial Museum, 10 a.m.
May 31-June 4: VBS 2021, Bethlehem Community Church, 6-8:30 p.m.
June 1-4: VBS summer camp, The Circle Church, times vary
June 3: Leading Ladies of Laurel, Mason Park, 7 p.m.
June 3-5: Willy Wonka Jr., Arabian Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
June 5-6: Willy Wonka Jr., Arabian Theatre, 2 p.m.
June 4: Downtown Ellisville Farmers Market, 6-8 p.m. (movie night to follow)
June 4: Jason Miller Band, Brewsky’s, 10 p.m.
June 5: Bloom Festival, Magnolia Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 5: Rashad the Blues Kid, Trustmark Art Park, 3 p.m.
June 5: Avail Hollywood, Ellis Center, 7 p.m.
June 5: June Jam, Downtown Laurel, noon-until
June 5: GATORFIGHT, 320fifthstreet, 8 p.m.
June 6: Queens N’ Thingz Drag Brunch, Brewsky’s, 12:30 p.m.
June 10-June 12: Swamp Pop Music Fest, Hancock County Arena, times vary
June 10-12: The Rocky Railway VBS, Freedom Baptist Church, times vary
June 11: Katie Herrington Golf Tournament, Dixie Golf, 8:30 a.m.
June 11: Downtown Ellisville Farmers Market, 6-8 p.m. (movie night to follow)
June 11: Blues Bash, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, 6:30-10 p.m.
June 12: Rad Clay Shoot, Bar 3 Range, 8 a.m.
June 12: Ignite Youth Group Fund Run, Ignite Church, 9 a.m.
June 12: The Hollow Decks, Brewsky’s, 10 p.m.
June 14-18: Summer Dance Camp, Dance Etcetera Studio, times vary
June 17: Downtown Laurel Farmers Market, 5-8 p.m. (movie to follow 8 p.m.-10 p.m.)
June 18: Downtown Ellisville Farmers Market, 6-8 p.m. (movie night to follow)
June 18: Home Town Porch Party, Laurel Mercantile, 1-9 p.m.
June 18: Sean Patton, Brewsky’s, 8 p.m.
June 18: Third annual South Jones TD Club Golf Tournament, Dixie Golf, 8 a.m.
June 19: Pop Fiction, Brewsky’s, 10 p.m.
June 19: Laurel Juneteenth Festival, Pinehurst Park, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
June 19: Downtown Brews & Bites, Town Square Park, Hattiesburg, 5-7 p.m.
June 24: Downtown Laurel Farmers Market, 5-8 p.m. (movie to follow 8-10 p.m.)
June 25: Downtown Ellisville Farmers Market, 6-8 p.m. (movie night to follow)
June 25: Spunk Monkees, Brewsky’s, 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.