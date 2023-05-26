The following people filed for marriage licenses in the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office:
• Brian Michael Morrow, 42 and Lashonda Ellan Rice, 42
• Simon Jontae Davis, 21 and Chassidy Lanette Cromwell, 21
• Christopher Paul Bumpus, 42 and Hope Lashae Ingram, 34
• James Roland Wade, 60 and Johnnie Glea Gabbard, 61
• Gregory Alexander Page, 26 and Britney Hope Myrick, 22
• David John Buck, 68 and Jean Marie Powell, 58
• Dillon Scott Furr, 22 and Jocelyn Ariel Taylor, 21
• Chance Dustin Sims, 35 and Taylor Nicole Dearman, 24
• Christopher Lee Thompkins, 38 and Lashell Lashay McGill, 28
• Harvey Lester Lee Jr., 37 and Bonnie Strickland, 42
• Jeramy Juajuan Jones, 29 and Sha-Miel La’Sha Lindsey, 29
• Delton Lee Dean Jr., 38 and Deshunna Monique Arrington, 26
• Efrain Garcia Gomez, 39 and Heidy Elizabeth Ortiz, 25
• Mason W. Decoteau, 27 and Carley M. Craven, 27
• Brennen Clark Green, 22 and Evelyn Faith Sullins, 22
• Ray Earl Millsap, 59 and Linda Joyce Dotson, 56
• Derrick Leon Arrington, 46 and Latissa Matrice Russell, 42
• Ronald Allen Michlink, 68 and Raquel Isabel Gonzales Reyes, 64
• Dalton Bruce Jefcoat, 24 and Emily Drew Walters, 21
• Makayla Renee McCreary, 23 and Erica Page Rowell, 24
• Cory Lee Temple, 21 and Gretchen Marie Walters, 17
• Roberto Fernandez, 37 and Martha Lopez, 37
• Kyle Keegan Chapman, 23 and Shamaiya Tynae Anderson, 22
• Joshua James Hosey, 38 and Erica Marie Baker, 35
• Gary M. Sudduth, 46 and Sandra Lynn Craw, 48
• Austin McKinley Herrington, 27 and Laken Nicole Jennings, 28
• Zane Ryan Stewart, 31 and Emily Kaylyn Waites, 29
• Valentin Navarro Mendez, 27 and Lanina Branee Arrington, 28
• James Kevin Cotten, 48 and Rebecah Nicole McBride, 38
• Thomas Wayne Powell, 40 and Courtney Allison Jernigan, 30
• Geoffrey Stuart Leek, 62 and Karen Anne Craft, 60
The following people filed for divorce in the Jones County Chancery Clerk's office:
• John Wilson vs. Sophia Wilson
• John Taylor vs. Victoria Taylor
• Melissa Lightsey vs. John Lightsey
• Benjamin Quinn vs. Lisa Quinn
• Marcus Anderson vs. Angela Anderson
• John Nowell vs. Laticia Nowell
• John Parker Jr. vs. Stacy Parker
• Cornelius Terrell vs. Shenise Terrell
• Latasha McDonald vs. Kenta McDonald
• Anna Moss vs. George Moss
• John Stringer vs. Angela Stringer
• Yadera C. Martinez vs. Jose J. Martinez
• Bonnie Loper vs. George Loper
