Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee recently met with members of several organizations that serve the needs of the area’s senior citizens, including members of the B.E. Murph Senior Center in Laurel, Americorps Seniors/Foster Grandparents and DJ Transit, Inc. to proclaim May as Older Americans’ Month. “Without their wisdom and joy, without them in general, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” Donna Bailey of DJ Transit said during the signing ceremony.
Lula Cooley, coordinator for the City of Laurel who works with the B.E. Murph Sr. Center, thanked everyone for attending and spoke briefly to guests about the importance of providing meaningful community support and activities for older adults.
“This is exciting, and we are appreciative of DJ Transit and Donna for putting this together,” she said. “A lot of seniors sit at home but they don’t have to.”
Cooley pointed out that Laurel has a long history of investing in its youth and in its seniors. “We are appreciative of the City of Laurel and Mayor Magee for doing that,” Cooley said.
The city’s senior center allows older adults an opportunity to get out and enjoy time with their peers, she said. Cooley told the story of one member, a 91-year-old woman, who never misses chair exercise class and who loves cooking for her friends at the senior center.
“She has someone to cook for because she lives by herself,” Cooley explained. “That is aging unbound!”
Recognition of Older Americans’ Month was established by President John F. Kennedy in a formal proclamation urging all citizens to pay tribute to the contributions of the seniors in their communities. The theme for this year’s Older American’s Month is “Aging Unbound.”
Deshella Butler, executive director of DJ Transit in Laurel, thanked the many organizations who serve seniors in the community, including the B.E. Murph Center, the City of Laurel, the Laurel Housing Authority, the Foster Grandparents organization, South Central Regional Medical Center and many others. The support is “inspirational” and she is excited about engaging the community to celebrate seniors as much as possible, she said. While the transit company provides services to everyone, their primary work is done with seniors and helping them to live independently and get around town safely.
DJ Transit provides transportation services for any member of the general public who needs to be taken to work, school, doctor’s appointments or on errands. Itsvehicles are wheelchair-accessible and available during the week from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays depending on demand.
DJ Transit does require that trips be booked at least one day in advance and trips are as low as $2 per stop. Individuals interested in booking transportation with DJ Transit can call 601-682-0701.
The proclamation read, in part, that Laurel “includes a growing number of older Americans who contribute their time, wisdom, and experience to our community,” so residents and organizations “need to create a community that offers the support older adults may need to make choices about how they age.”
The proclamation encouraged everyone to “build an even better community for our older residents by:
• Not limiting our thinking about aging,
• Exploring and combating stereotypes,
• Emphasizing the many positive aspects of aging,
• Inspiring older adults to push past traditional boundaries, and
• Embracing our community’s diversity.
Magee concluded by urging every resident “to celebrate our older citizens, help to create an inclusive society and accept the challenge of flexible thinking around aging.”
