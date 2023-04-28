Older Americans Month

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee recently met with members of several organizations that serve the needs of the area’s senior citizens, including members of the B.E. Murph Senior Center in Laurel, Americorps Seniors/Foster Grandparents and DJ Transit, Inc. to proclaim May as Older Americans’ Month. “Without their wisdom and joy, without them in general, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” Donna Bailey of DJ Transit said during the signing ceremony. 

Lula Cooley, coordinator for the City of Laurel who works with the B.E. Murph Sr. Center, thanked everyone for attending and spoke briefly to guests about the importance of providing meaningful community support and activities for older adults. 

