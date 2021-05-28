Guys, I have realized the fatal mistake I have made. I have given my friends the ultimate pass to embarrass me any way they find fitting. To rub salt in the wound, I have to write about it. I tried to back out of this, but Jim told me that I had already signed the contract and it was too late to back out now. If we’re being honest here, they would really just embarrass me anytime they want, but this seems like very convenient timing.
Now, I had an event lined up to get me out of my comfort zone, but it was canceled at the last minute. I wasn’t a chicken, though. Don’t fret because today’s story is probably the one I hate the most. I really don’t want to tell anyone about this because I don’t want anyone finding out about it. We’re supposed to be stepping out of our comfort zones, though.
Some of you might remember the Facebook page a couple of years ago “Bubba Perry for Sheriff.” First, let me say that was not me and I had nothing to do with that page. I actually tried to have it taken down several times. My “friends” thought that it would be a good joke to pull on me. I was so happy when that election was over because that’s when the page was finally deleted.
My “friends” decided to run with this joke again, only this time it’s for mayor! The name of the page is Bubba Perry for Mayor of Laurel. I am NOT running for mayor. Please do not write my name in on these ballots. I’m in over my head in everyday life as it is. I’d go insane if I had to take on a job like this. I repeat, I am NOT running for mayor of Laurel.
I realize that I am playing with a double-edged sword. You could go and like the page and join in on the joke and all that jazz. Or, you can join the Dark Side and end this page... please. I really don’t like this page, but if people get a laugh out of it I’m OK with it. I have to acknowledge them, though. It is pretty hilarious. That doesn’t mean I like it, though. I know if I get Facebook to finally take that page down that it’ll come back stronger and probably even funnier. My goal at this point is to make it harder for them to have fun at my expense. I’ve reported this page countless times already. I’ve even gone as far as saying that I was being bullied. Facebook continues to send me these messages about how “it doesn’t go against any of community standards."
If you’d like to join my fight, please go report the page. Do anything you need to do to stop these children from playing their games and having fun. The choice is yours.
I am Bubba Perry, and I do not approve of this Facebook page.
